Vermont man arrested on assault charge in Jan. 6 insurrection; allegedly used shield to hit officers

William Arthur Nichols, Jr., 41, of Manchester, Vt., was expected to make an initial appearance Wednesday in US District Court in Burlington, Vt. on several charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

According to a statement from the US attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., where Nichols will ultimately be prosecuted, he was allegedly carrying a large circular shield when he entered the Capitol with the mob during the insurrection.

Nichols allegedly “used the shield to push and hit officers over the course of several hours,” the statement said.

He also allegedly grabbed one officer from behind during the tumult, according to an FBI statement of facts filed in the case.

“After using his shield to hit several officers, NICHOLS then grabbed one officer’s helmet from behind and pulled the officer backwards, causing the officer to stumble,” the filing said. “As the officer regained his footing and attempted to wrestle away the shield, NICHOLS forcefully pushed the officer.”

The encounter was captured on police body camera footage, the filing continued, and officers later managed to retrieve Nichols’s shield. Police were also able to “rescue the officer” that Nichols had allegedly pushed.

“The officer was screaming in pain from an injury he suffered during the above-described attack,” the document said. “At the same time, rioters can be heard chanting, ‘TRAITORS, TRAITORS’ at the police officers.”

The deadly insurrection erupted after Republican Donald J. Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, gave a fiery speech urging his supporters to “fight like hell” and march on the Capitol.

The rioters were seeking to disrupt the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Lawmakers were whisked away to an undisclosed location during the tumult and returned later that night to certify Biden’s win. Five people died in the attack or in its immediate aftermath, and scores more were injured, including at least 140 members of law enforcement who were harassed, beaten, and sprayed with gas substances.

In an unprecedented move, the House Jan. 6 committee in December referred Trump to the Justice Department for possible prosecution of crimes related to the insurrection. Trump, a real estate mogul and former reality TV star, has denied wrongdoing and is seeking reelection in 2024.

In the two years since the insurrection, prosecutors said Wednesday, more than 950 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states on charges related to the Capitol breach.

The FBI’s Boston division, which covers Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, has arrested 19 people on charges related to the breach of the US Capitol, the agency confirmed in December when Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, a specialist in addiction medicine and obstetrics and gynecology who lives in Ashland, Mass.,cq was arrested for allegedly punching an officer during the uprising.

Starer’s case remains pending.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.