Vermont man dies after fight breaks out among spectators during middle-school basketball game

State troopers had responded to the Alburgh Community Education Center shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday for a report of “a large fight involving multiple spectators” at a seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

A man died after he was involved in a large fight among spectators during a middle-school basketball game Tuesday in a small town in northwestern Vermont, authorities said.

The fight ended before troopers arrived and several people involved had already left the school, the statement said.

Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, was on his way home from the game when he pulled over and called first-responders, who found him in the vehicle and took him by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center, where he died, the statement said.

Advertisement

An autopsy was conducted on Giroux’s body by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday but the cause and manner of his death were not released, “pending further investigation including toxicology testing and ongoing work” by state police detectives investigating the case, the statement said.

Police were interviewing participants and witnesses to the brawl and reviewing video of the fight, the statement said. No arrests or charges were reported.

“Investigators are continuing to work to determine what prompted the fight at the Alburgh Community Education Center and to understand the roles of the individuals involved,” the statement said.

In a letter to the school community on Wednesday, administrators with the Grand Isle Supervisory Union, which includes Alburgh, described the fight as a “physical altercation between multiple adults” and said support services were being made available to students, families, and staff.

“We need our students and community to commit to the positive culture that our school community expects and deserves,” the letter said.

Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, which oversees school sports in the state, issued a statement Wednesday but had no further information about the fight or circumstances leading up to it.

Advertisement

“Although we can not speak specifically about the events at this individual game, we would like to once again emphasize that middle and high school sports are educational and are for the benefit of the student-athletes,” the statement said. “Spectators that cannot behave appropriately can be barred from events and can face criminal charges. We ask all attendees at these events to please behave in an appropriate manner.”

Alburgh, which is about 50 miles northwest of Burlington, sits along the Canadian border and is surrounded by Lake Champlain.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.