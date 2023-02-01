Woburn teachers strike to enter 4th day; school closed Thursday

Woburn schools will remain closed for a fourth consecutive day Thursday as a teachers strike continues after yet another round of negotiations stalled Wednesday night, officials said.
A spokesperson for Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin confirmed that Thursday classes have been canceled.
Members of the Woburn Teachers Association say they are fighting for pay increases for paraprofessionals, or teacher aides; smaller class sizes; and twice-a-week physical education classes for elementary school students.
Woburn teachers have continued to hold picket lines this week, even after the city was granted an injunction in Middlesex Superior Court on Monday ordering an end to the strike and instructing teachers to return to the classroom.
