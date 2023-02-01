A beating death can’t be anyone’s idea of the job of police

As much as we need law enforcers to have a reasonable idea of how police will generally behave toward the public they are meant to serve — be those law enforcers private-property security, community police, prison guards, or heavily armed rapid-response police units — one must seek to understand what underlying nature or desire motivated them to their profession to start with. For example, maybe it had something to do with power, even if subconsciously.

I write in regard to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police.

One has to wonder what kind of person chooses this line of work

Law enforcement is, after all, a profession in which, besides the basic tackle or restraints, adrenaline-pumped police officers might storm into a suspect’s home, weapons drawn, screaming at the occupants, all of whom, including infants, can be permanently traumatized from the experience. Occasionally officers will force their way into the wrong home altogether.

Advertisement

I suspect that many of us as children have fantasized about, and even planned for, a future working in some capacity with the police. Just as many of us probably grew out of that dream, since it wasn’t reflective of our true nature.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Frank Sterle Jr.

White Rock, British Columbia





Police have so much power. They must use it with care.

In response to Svante Myrick’s Jan. 27 op-ed, “Tyre Nichols and the culture of toxic policing,” I would add two important factors that need to change concerning police attitudes toward violence in respect to suspects.

First, police need to be held accountable for defusing situations rather than aggravating them. Second, they need to be respectful even when a suspect disrespects them. They can still subdue a suspect no matter what the suspect is saying. It’s like the dynamic between a parent and child: Just because a child is misbehaving, that is no reason to abuse the child.

Police have all the power behind them. To borrow the words Theodore Roosevelt used more than a century ago, they can speak softly for they are carrying a big stick.

Advertisement

Harry Hersh

Natick





Officers stand guard over a white supremacist system that must be dismantled

As a psychologist, I applaud Jeneé Osterheldt’s insightful description of the often-unmentioned internal experiences of white supremacy (“Systemic racism is the death of us all,” Commentary, Page A1, Jan. 30). Anyone growing up in a white supremacist nation such as ours lives with white supremacy and systemic racism inside of them. This is not a choice and may not be known to them but is true regardless of an individual’s race, ethnicity, gender, or line of work.

The job of the police is to maintain this system to protect and serve the rights and property of the land-owning class, no matter how brutally. This has been true since the origins of policing in slave patrols. Tragically, until this system is dismantled, the lives of Black people like Tyre Nichols will remain endangered and dispensable.

Steven Luz-Alterman

Lexington