LETTERS

To and from the Cape, we can do more to take cars out of the mix

Updated February 2, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Traffic crossed the Sagamore Bridge spanning the Cape Cod Canal in October 2022.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In the recent article about replacing the bridges over the Cape Cod Canal (“No getting away from it: Yes, Cape bridges are obsolete — but with US funding still out of reach, replacement is just a dream,” Page A1, Jan. 18), I would like to have seen some mention of alternatives to cars as the way to get to and from the Cape. There would be much less traffic congestion — and there would be big benefits to our climate and public health — if there were significant improvements in public transit and bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

Specifically, there should be the following: expanded bus service, both by regional transit authorities and by long-distance private companies; more frequent trains to Hyannis; safe pedestrian paths over both of the canal bridges; and dedicated bus and bike lanes on at least one bridge.

John MacDougall

Cambridge

The writer is cochair of the Transportation Working Group of 350 Mass.

