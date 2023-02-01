Fiercely open-minded campus — that’s the University of Chicago way

Re “A way out of the free speech wars” (Ideas, Jan. 22): During the height of the 1950s Red Scare, Robert Hutchins, president of the University of Chicago, was an outlier in academia in standing up to Senator Joseph McCarthy and his methods. Hutchins was said to have been asked pointedly whether it was true that the school taught about communism. As the story goes, Hutchins answered yes and added that at the medical school, they teach about cancer.
That same university now formally tells entering students of its commitment both to academic freedom without fear of censorship and to fostering the free exchange of even uncomfortable ideas, and that trigger warnings and intellectual safe spaces have no place there. The subtext, of course, is that students disagreeing are free to go elsewhere.
A university’s goal is to expose its students to a wide spectrum of history, diverse thought, and intellectual rigor, and to help them develop life tools fostering civil, respectful discourse advancing the common good in a free society. Students uninterested in achieving that should really wrestle with their decision to spend time and money on that sort of education.
Avrom Jacobs
Jamaica Plain