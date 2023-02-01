Fiercely open-minded campus — that’s the University of Chicago way

Re “A way out of the free speech wars” (Ideas, Jan. 22): During the height of the 1950s Red Scare, Robert Hutchins, president of the University of Chicago, was an outlier in academia in standing up to Senator Joseph McCarthy and his methods. Hutchins was said to have been asked pointedly whether it was true that the school taught about communism. As the story goes, Hutchins answered yes and added that at the medical school, they teach about cancer.

That same university now formally tells entering students of its commitment both to academic freedom without fear of censorship and to fostering the free exchange of even uncomfortable ideas, and that trigger warnings and intellectual safe spaces have no place there. The subtext, of course, is that students disagreeing are free to go elsewhere.