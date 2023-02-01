Social Studies: Government stimulus for crypto; a back door for worker visas; a precursor to the opioid crisis

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government poured trillions of dollars into the economy while it was harder for people to go out and spend money. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies and related assets ballooned. Coincidence? A new study says no. Infusions of money in a local area from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in a given week were associated with more Google searches in that area for crypto-related words. Likewise, at the national level, PPP disbursements in a given week were associated with higher crypto trading volume and the creation of more crypto wallets.

Advertisement

Build back better

Economics professors at the University of Chicago note that productivity in the construction business “has been unusually awful for 50 years.” From 1970 to 2020, labor productivity in the manufacturing sector increased nine-fold, but in construction the value added per worker declined by about 40 percent. Economists are puzzled as to why this is; trends in the costs of labor and capital don’t offer an explanation. Furthermore, states with more productive construction sectors have not been rewarded with a greater share of nationwide construction activity. “If anything,” the economists write, “resources seem to move away from the more productive states.”

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Goolsbee, A. and Syverson, C., “The Strange and Awful Path of Productivity in the U.S. Construction Sector,” National Bureau of Economic Research (January 2023).

Attendance saves

There’s been a lot of coverage of the opioid epidemic, the plight of middle-age non-college-educated white people, and “deaths of despair” (i.e., suicides and deaths from drugs and alcohol) in the last couple of decades. But a new study suggests that the origin story lies in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when attendance at religious services plummeted, especially among middle-age non-college-educated white people, and was followed by a sharp upturn in deaths of despair among this group.

Advertisement

Giles, T. et al., “Opiates of the Masses? Deaths of Despair and the Decline of American Religion,” National Bureau of Economic Research (January 2023).

Selective enforcement

In 2017, one of the priorities of the new Trump administration was to crack down on high-tech work visas for foreigners. A political scientist obtained records of employer petitions for such visas by submitting a Freedom of Information Act request to US Citizenship and Immigration Services and indeed found an increase in denial rates in 2017. However, the denial rates for such visas were lower for employers that had lobbied the administration on immigration.

Liao, S., “The Effect of Firm Lobbying on High-Skilled Visa Adjudication,” Journal of Politics (forthcoming).

King takes bishop

The Investiture Controversy was a struggle between the Church and lay rulers in the Middle Ages over the appointment of local bishops. It was resolved in the early 12th century with treaties that effectively gave rulers in parts of Europe the right to veto bishop appointments and keep diocese revenue until a mutually acceptable appointment was made. Political scientists argue that because this change increased the bargaining power of rulers in wealthier dioceses, it incentivized them to spur economic development. But it left the Church ambivalent about development. The researchers say this helps explain why the Church “banned usury and resisted mechanization” while granting “special papal privileges to new, entrepreneurial monastic orders . . . as long as the wealth these orders created flowed directly to the pope, rather than through the local bishops.”

Advertisement

Bueno de Mesquita, B. and Bueno de Mesquita, E., “From Investiture to Worms: European Development and the Rise of Political Authority,” Journal of Politics (forthcoming).