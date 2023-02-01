Take it from a longtime teacher and union member: Teachers shouldn’t strike

Re “In contract clashes, teachers unions are fighting for their schools” (Letters, Jan. 27): Teachers should not strike, and children should not be held hostage to teacher contract negotiations.
As a retired teacher and as a union member throughout my 30-year career, I can tell you that teachers unions are about workers’ rights first. The letter from Max Page and Deb McCarthy, president and vice president, respectively, of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, attempts to link the role of educators’ striking to the many improvements in Massachusetts’ schools. Their disingenuous analysis disregards the work of educational advocates, legislative leaders, parents, taxpayers, and the teachers themselves.
Advertisement
Most important, their analysis does not mention the impact a strike has on students. A teachers strike is not the selfless act they purport it to be. If it were, union leaders would be more willing to make more of the major changes needed to improve teaching and learning, such as merit pay and improvements in the teacher evaluation process.
Children have endured too much, especially during the past two years, to place further anxiety and disruption upon them by having teachers walk out of schools.
Christine Beagan
Hingham