Take it from a longtime teacher and union member: Teachers shouldn’t strike

Re “In contract clashes, teachers unions are fighting for their schools” (Letters, Jan. 27): Teachers should not strike, and children should not be held hostage to teacher contract negotiations.

As a retired teacher and as a union member throughout my 30-year career, I can tell you that teachers unions are about workers’ rights first. The letter from Max Page and Deb McCarthy, president and vice president, respectively, of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, attempts to link the role of educators’ striking to the many improvements in Massachusetts’ schools. Their disingenuous analysis disregards the work of educational advocates, legislative leaders, parents, taxpayers, and the teachers themselves.