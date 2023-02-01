Home of the Week: Down to the cabinets, Roslindale condo is true blue in devotion to hue

Year built 2019

Square feet 2,063

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full 1 half

Fees $325 a month

Taxes $8,124 (2023, without residential exemption)

The mansard roof is a dead giveaway that this home takes its cue from French design. Inside, the pops of blue on the walls and kitchen island also seem to be a friendly nod to “L’hexagone.”

The two-car garage is tucked underneath the unit. Tom Sheehan

Black metal fencing surrounds the lawn set before this town home, which has a single-family feel despite being one of four units in two buildings. A paver walkway hugs the fencing separating the yard from the shared driveway. Entrance is via a small porch with an overhang. The door opens into a foyer that sports stairs on the right, the doors to the first of four bedrooms and a laundry closet on the left, and straight ahead, access to the home’s two-car garage. The flooring here is ceramic tile, making for easy cleanup of muddy footprints.

The bedroom, which measures 180 square feet, is set up as an office and showcases the 9-foot ceilings found throughout the home. From here, a windowed door leads out to a 118-square-foot private patio that hugs the left side of the home. The bedroom is carpeted, keeping telecommuters’ toes warm.

The first-floor office could also serve as a bedroom and has glass doors to a patio. Tom Sheehan

The stairwell leads to the second floor, which holds the home’s main living areas. Directly ahead up here s the 157-square-foot kitchen, which boasts an island painted an increasingly popular shade of blue. That color helps the white quartz countertops, cabinetry, and backsplash visually pop.

The white Shaker-style cabinets reach the ceiling, the sink is positioned underneath a double window, and the appliances, which include a high-end gas range, are stainless steel. Need to stow that air fryer you got for the holidays? Look to the walk-in pantry.

The focal point of the kitchen is an island with seating and blue cabinetry. Tom Sheehan

The island has seating, but the adjoining dining area can accommodate more formal dining. The 180-square-foot space draws light from two double-hung windows and has an iron chandelier with candlelike lighting. Blue textured vinyl wallpaper from Arte International creates a stunning accent wall that helps tie together the two spaces. Much like the rest of the house, both also have recessed lighting, but the dining area boasts a bump-out with full wooden shutters.

The half bath, found off the dining area, offers a single vanity with a marble countertop and cabinetry that matches the kitchen island, as well an accent wall of Serena & Lily navy grass-cloth wallpaper.

The home comes with 2.5 baths. (Tom Sheehan) Tom Sheehan

In the front of the home, the living room measures 456 square feet, has double-hung windows on three walls, and boasts a gas fireplace with a custom mantel. Windows with wood shutters take up position on either side, and green grass-cloth wallpaper on two accent walls works well with the blue in the adjoining rooms.

The flooring throughout this level is oak.

The living room features wood shutters, recessed lighting, and a gas fireplace. Tom Sheehan

The space also has recessed lighting and crown molding. Tom Sheehan

A stairwell in the living room leads to the top floor, where the primary suite, two more bedrooms, and a full bath radiate off one hallway.

The primary suite offers 189 square feet of living space and has windows on two walls that bounce light off the blue Graham & Brown heritage plaid wallpaper on the accent wall behind the bed. There is also crown molding, hardwood flooring, and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. The adjoining bath features a double vanity and a walk-in shower. The flooring, countertop, and shower surround are marble.

The primary suite has windows on two walls, recessed lighting, and hardwood flooring. Tom Sheehan

The walk-in closet in the primary bedroom boasts custom shelving. Tom Sheehan

The primary suite bath offers a double vanity and a walk-in shower. Tom Sheehan

The remaining bedrooms range from 136 to 204 square feet. The smaller of the two has an accent wall clad in Serena & Lily navy grass-cloth wallpaper, but both have custom closets and two windows.

They share a bath with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination. Like in the primary suite bath, the flooring, shower surround, and countertop are marble.

This bedroom, the largest of the secondary ones, measures 204 square feet. Tom Sheehan

The secondary bedrooms on the upper level share this bath, which comes with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination. Tom Sheehan

This bedroom, the smallest on the upper level, has hardwood flooring. Tom Sheehan

The monthly fee includes the master insurance, snow removal, landscaping, water, and reserves. The property comes with yard access.

Michael Ross Hoffman of Compass has the listing.

