Braintree gets off to strong start in Bay State victory vs. Framingham with eight consecutive pins

Braintree coach Brian Caffelle was impressed by the Wamps’ (15-7) aggressiveness.

From Matt Utley at 106 to Drew McGourty at 152, the Braintree wrestling team recorded eight consecutive pins in its Bay State Conference match against host Framingham to clinch a 54-25 victory on Wednesday.

“I think it takes the energy out of the building when we can start with momentum,” he said. “Our lightweights have been carrying us a lot of the season, but we wrestled tough, a lot of those were toss-up matches.”

There were a few breaks in McGourty’s bout as his opponent accidentally swiped the contact lens in his eye, but the junior was determined to finish the match, which he did with a first-period pin.

“I wanted to keep going, but it was hard to see, so I called a timeout and made sure I could see, and kept wrestling,” he said.

Bridgewater-Raynham 51, Bristol Aggie/D-R 23 — Brent von Magnus (120) and Nathan Leach (195) were among nine winners for the Trojans (20-1-1).

Duxbury 54, Plymouth North 24 — The Dragons (14-4) won the Patriot League for the first time since 2006 with an undefeated (5-0) league mark.

Quinn Edwards (106 pounds), Freddie Mahoney (132), Phoenix Soares (145), Cole Slocum (160), Luke Hutton (170), Jack Johnson (182), and Dom Ortiz (285) were among the winners for Duxbury.

Methuen 39, Chelmsford 33 — Joe Bolduc’s second-period pin at 182 clinched the meet and the Merrimack Valley Conference for the Rangers (30-0).

Vincent Jimenez (132) fought off his back a few times to take a second-period pin, Noah Beshara (145) earned a takedown with :04 seconds to go to take a 12-11 decision, and Dom Gangi (113), Anthony DeMaio (126) and Vinnie DeMaio (152) earned first-period pins for Methuen.

St. John’s Prep 72, Catholic Memorial 6 — The Eagles (32-1) earned their 25th consecutive Catholic Conference title, with 13 winners in the league triumph.

Alex Schaeublin (113), Jimmy Lally (132) and Jayden D’Ambrosio (138) were among the winners.

Tewksbury 69, Billerica 3 — Nick Desisto (106 pounds) and Jack Callahan (126) were two of eight to register pins for the Redmen (16-3).

Triton 36, Excel Academy 34 — Senior captain Ashton Wonson bumped up to heavyweight, earning a 4-1 decision to take the lead and win for the Vikings (14-2).

Nolan Merrill (182), Douglas Aylward (195), and first-year wrestler Nic Serino (moved up to 220) rattled off pins to make the win possible for Triton.

Weymouth 44, Brookline 30 — Nick Swan (106), Devon Getz (113), and Naheem Ridore (220) were among eight winners for the Wildcats.

Whitman-Hanson 38, Silver Lake 33 — PJ Katz (106 pounds), Charlie Lussier (113), Jacob Metivier (152), Cooper Lussier (170), and Maddox Colclough (285) each earned pins for the Panthers (10-5-3), as they made up a 13-point deficit in the final three matches to earn a Patriot League win.



