Bruins beat Maple Leafs in Toronto to end three-game skid and enter All-Star break on winning note

Linus Ullmark, chosen the Atlantic Division’s All-Star netminder, turned back 33 shots and improved to 26-4-1 for the season. He has equaled his win total from last season (26-10-2), his first after joining the club as a free agent from the Sabres.

After defensemen Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo scored in the second period, providing a 2-1 lead, A.J. Greer and Pavel Zacha (2) added strikes in the third, sending the Black and Gold into the All-Star break with a league-leading 39-7-5 record.

TORONTO — Helped by an early booster shot from their defensemen, the Bruins shook off their recent offensive lethargy and ended their 0-2-1 skid with an impressive 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Mitch Marner and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Leafs, who tightened the Bruins’ lead to 3-2 by the 8:38 mark of the third, before Zacha pumped home his 10th and 11th goals of the season to put away the win.

The 0-2-1 skid was the Bruins’ longest losing streak of the season. Now with much-needed rest and relaxation ahead for most of them, they won’t play again until the Capitals come to the Garden on Feb. 11.

The Bruins are 2-1-0 this season against the Leafs, one of the clubs they could face in the East come playoff time.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery’s pregame checklist included a reminder to his defensemen: Be shot ready.

Only 19 seconds into the first period, Charlie McAvoy put the first shot of the night on goalie Ilya Samsonov.

Then in the second period, the Bruins scored twice, each from a blue liner, Forbort and Carlo, the latter coming with Carlo being fed by fellow defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, it was Forbort’s shorthander, his second of the season, that finally opened the scoring at 6:57. Trent Frederic set up the scoring play with some heavy work in the offensive end on the PK, corralling the puck and bringing it all the way to the front wall, where he began to burn important seconds off the Connor Clifton tripping penalty.

Eventually, Charlie Coyle ended up with the puck, fired it into the slot, and the oncoming Forbort, with plenty of time and space, dented the net with a 25-foot wrister. Career goal No. 16 for Forbort, and his eighth in two seasons with the Black and Gold.

The Leafs, without 60-goal scorer Auston Matthews in their lineup, returned with the 1-1 equalizer at the 9:25, Mitch Marner connecting with a wrister from the right circle on the power play. It was the Leafs’ 18th shot of the night on Ullmark, who also was in net for Boston’s two other games this season vs. Toronto.

Carlo’s goal, the 23rd of his career, was yet another example of the Bruins defensemen activating into the play in the offensive end of the ice. The D-men never ventured that far into the play during Claude Julien’s days behind the bench. Even with a more offensive-minded Bruce Cassidy as coach, the D-men rarely strayed deeper than the top of the faceoff circles. Not so with Montgomery as bench boss.

Carlo, with only one other goal this season, was deep into the right circle when Lindholm, shifted into Carlo’s right defense spot, zipped a pass to his partner. Carlo, not even 15 feet from the net, appeared to surprise Samsonov with a quick shot that first glanced off the goalie and then squibbed into the net.

Forbort now leads the Bruins with two shorthanded strikes. His other was just last month, Dec. 13, when he scored the club’s third goal in what ended up a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders at the Garden.

