Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is getting to play GM as he selects his All-Star reserves

“[I consider] how well they played against us, how well they played throughout the year,” Mazzulla said. “I like to look at their numbers, efficiency. Just kind of take the emotion out of it and just look at the basketball player.”

The coaches select All-Star reserves from their respective conferences, and those choices will be revealed Thursday night. Mazzulla, a first-time head coach, said he kept his process rather simple.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will coach the team captained by Bucks star Giannis Antetkounmpo at the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. But first, he will have at least some say in his roster.

Advertisement

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has already been named an All-Star starter. Forward Jaylen Brown will likely be chosen as a reserve, and guard Marcus Smart could be a long-shot pick. Coaches cannot choose players from their own teams.

“I’m borderline not wanting to do it,” Mazzulla said of the selection process. “Just kind of, ‘Eh,’ But I did it. It’s a tough one.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Still on the shelf

Smart on Wednesday missed his fifth consecutive game because of a sprained right ankle. Robert Williams, who missed Saturday’s win over the Lakers with a sprained ankle, returned to face the Nets.

“Just trying to wait for it to heal a little bit more because of the bone bruise and things like that that’s going on with it,” Smart said. “I don’t want to get out there and put too much pressure on it early and now we’re starting back at day one.”

The Celtics entered 1-3 during Smart’s current absence, with the lone win coming in overtime against the Lakers after the officials missed a call when LeBron James was fouled by Tatum.

“I believe in these guys,” Smart said. “Even though I’m out, I still believe that things can fix themselves right now. Yeah, we’re struggling, but it happens, and I have so much faith in these guys. I’m not even worried about it. So it sucks that I’m not out there to help those guys, but we’ll figure it out.”

Advertisement

Derrick White remained in the starting lineup in place of Smart against Brooklyn.

Making adjustments

Mazzulla has taken a unique approach to calling timeouts this season. He often tends to let his players work through adverse situations rather than stopping the action to talk things over. But over the last few weeks he has been more willing to use his timeouts when momentum shifts.

“I just think as the season goes on you’re looking to learn, and as a team you have to do different things,” he said. “So at the beginning of the year I felt like we needed a mindset or organization and understanding what’s going on. And I still think in some of those moments that’s necessary. But I think the game presents itself opportunities where we kind of need [timeouts] … So just looking for different situations like that we can try and take advantage of knowing where our team is at from a mental standpoint.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.