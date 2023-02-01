Eagles backup lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges over 2019 incident in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Sills, an undrafted free agent who was on the inactive list in Philadelphia's conference title victory over San Francisco on Sunday, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio.

The rookie who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State was ordered to appear in court in Ohio on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.