EMass girls’ basketball: With a pair of 30-point nights, Sharon junior Jasmine Davis headlines Players of the Week

Jasmine Davis, Sharon — The junior forward used a massive 30-point, 20-rebound performance to help the Eagles beat Stoughton, 51-48, Friday, then dropped 30 again in a 56-50 victory vs. North Attleborough on Tuesday.

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The junior center averaged 27 points and 12.3 rebounds across three monster games in a 3-0 week for the Crusaders.

Hannah Martin, North Andover — The senior laid down two 25-point efforts to lead the Scarlet Knights to victories against Dracut and Haverhill, the latter game also helping her reach 1,000 points.