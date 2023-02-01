EMass girls’ basketball: With a pair of 30-point nights, Sharon junior Jasmine Davis headlines Players of the Week

Jasmine Davis, Sharon — The junior forward used a massive 30-point, 20-rebound performance to help the Eagles beat Stoughton, 51-48, Friday, then dropped 30 again in a 56-50 victory vs. North Attleborough on Tuesday.
Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The junior center averaged 27 points and 12.3 rebounds across three monster games in a 3-0 week for the Crusaders.
Hannah Martin, North Andover — The senior laid down two 25-point efforts to lead the Scarlet Knights to victories against Dracut and Haverhill, the latter game also helping her reach 1,000 points.
Niya Morgen, St. Mary’s — The Bentley-bound senior surpassed 1,000 career points in a 27-point outburst during Monday’s 83-25 win against Winthrop. Morgen also logged 21 points on Friday in a 55-50 showdown win vs. fifth-ranked Bishop Feehan.
Kate Olenik, Medfield — Another star to cross the 1,000-point milestone, Olenik had 21 points and five steals in a 50-25 win against Millis Friday, then 27 points and five assists in Tuesday’s 64-41 victory over Holliston.
Keyona Raines, Cathedral — Though only a freshman, the guard stepped up with heroics in Sunday’s 65-63 triumph at Pentucket, posting 21 points and 6 steals. She also hit a buzzer-beater floater to cap the contest.