COMMENTARY

The five top reasons to be grateful Tom Brady is retiring, ranked

By Beth Teitell Globe Staff,Updated February 1, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) left the field after his last game against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16 in Tampa, Fla.Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Last year on this date we got the news that Tom Brady was retiring, then of course he un-retired, and now, well, here we are again. Round two. But this time we’re mainly just grateful. Why? Here are the top five reasons, ranked:

5. Boston was not snubbed in this year’s retirement message. We weren’t thanked either, but neither were the Buccaneers. Ha ha ha — let them see how it feels. We’ll take the win.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) was the center of attention as he did his usual pregame scream to the fans in the south end zone in 2020.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

4. Dual Patriots-Brady fans can destroy their Bucs jerseys.

Fans sported Tom Brady jerseys, with one wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers version and the other wearing a New England Patriots version, at Gillette Stadium in 2021.Barry Wilner/Associated Press

3. The middle-aged can stop feeling ashamed of aging at a normal rate.

Tom Brady attended the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

2. If we can’t have him, at least no one will. He’ll never stride through the Gillette Stadium tunnel as one of us, but we don’t have to watch him canoodling with yet another interloper, either.

Tom Brady screamed as he ran out on the field for warm ups in 2017. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

1. People who’ve grown tired of Brady can relish in Gisele’s cold-as-ice, birthday-card-from-your-dentist comment on his retirement post. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote. Prayer hands emoji.

Gisele Bundchen waved out to the crowd after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Tom Brady left the field after at Gillette Stadium in 2004.Grossfeld, Stan Globe Staff

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.

