The five top reasons to be grateful Tom Brady is retiring, ranked

Last year on this date we got the news that Tom Brady was retiring, then of course he un-retired, and now, well, here we are again. Round two. But this time we’re mainly just grateful. Why? Here are the top five reasons, ranked:
5. Boston was not snubbed in this year’s retirement message. We weren’t thanked either, but neither were the Buccaneers. Ha ha ha — let them see how it feels. We’ll take the win.
4. Dual Patriots-Brady fans can destroy their Bucs jerseys.
3. The middle-aged can stop feeling ashamed of aging at a normal rate.
2. If we can’t have him, at least no one will. He’ll never stride through the Gillette Stadium tunnel as one of us, but we don’t have to watch him canoodling with yet another interloper, either.
1. People who’ve grown tired of Brady can relish in Gisele’s cold-as-ice, birthday-card-from-your-dentist comment on his retirement post. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote. Prayer hands emoji.
