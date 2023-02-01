Head coach Mike McCarthy set to call offensive plays for the Cowboys next season

Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones hinted at philosophical differences between McCarthy and Moore, who kept the play-calling role for three seasons after McCarthy was hired.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday that McCarthy will run a version of the West Coast offense he used when calling plays as head coach in Green Bay from 2006-18.

The Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator Monday, a day after the Cowboys announced Moore’s departure.

The Cowboys haven’t had the head coach calling plays since Jason Garrett gave up that role after the 2012 season. Moore’s debut as offensive coordinator came in 2019, Garrett’s final year in Dallas.

McCarthy said he wanted to keep Moore as the play-caller because he thought it was the best thing for quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys had one of the league’s most productive offenses the past two seasons when Prescott was healthy. But they misfired on offense in playoff losses each time, most recently in a 19-12 divisional-round loss to the 49ers last month.

McCarthy briefly gave up play-calling with the Packers, and said he’d never give up that role again after taking it back over.

He was fired midseason in 2018 and reversed course on that declaration after joining Dallas in 2020. Now McCarthy is back in that role.

“This is the logical step to build on it and use what we’ve established, if you will, the foundation of the things we’ve got,” Jerry Jones told reporters in Mobile, Ala. “This is the time for us to build on it. That’s what this is, a building step.”

With McCarthy set to call plays, Dallas is still planning to hire an offensive coordinator.

Sills indicted on rape charges

Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio a little more than three years ago.

Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio and ordered to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Eagles said in a statement.

The indictment accuses Sills, who is from Sarahsville, Ohio, of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will on Dec. 5, 2019.

Beathard dead

Four-time Super Bowl-winning executive Bobby Beathard has died. He was 86. A spokesperson for the Commanders said Beathard’s family told the team he died Monday at his home in Franklin, Tenn. Beathard was director of player personnel for two of the NFL championships by Miami in the 1970s and served as general manager for two more by Washington in the ‘80s. He also scouted for Kansas City when the Chiefs won the American Football League title and made the Super Bowl in the 1960s and was GM with San Diego when the Chargers got there in the ‘90s. Part of seven teams that made the Super Bowl during his lengthy front office career, Beathard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 … The Commanders are interviewing Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Lynn, the 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach, is the sixth candidate the Commanders have spoken to about the job. Coach Ron Rivera interviewed Lynn in person in California days after the 49ers flew home following their loss at Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game. Rivera was criticized on social media Tuesday by Washington radio broadcasters for golfing at Pebble Beach before hiring an offensive coordinator. That process has been ongoing since Rivera fired Scott Turner on Jan. 10, less than 48 hours after the Commanders missed the playoffs with the NFL’s 20th-ranked offense … University of Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit with the NFL against the Panthers seeking about $5 million in offset severance compensation. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct. 10. He has since hired high-profile New York City litigator John Singer to handle the lawsuit. Rhule was fired after Week 5 of the NFL season, less than three years into a seven-year, $62 million contract. He was 11-27 as coach with the Panthers. He was owed approximately $34 million at the time he was fired by billionaire David Tepper, the NFL’s second-wealthiest owner. Rhule returned to college coaching in November when he was hired by Nebraska, receiving a reported eight-year, $72 million contract that seemingly offset what the Panthers owed him. But the arbitration suit alleges the Panthers still owe him about $5 million because of how the contract with Carolina was structured.