Robert Kraft responded to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement with special praise

Robert Kraft had a one of the best vantage points of anyone in the NFL to watch Tom Brady’s decades-long run of dominance.

The owner of the Patriots saw his team draft Brady as an unheralded sixth-round pick in 2000 and then emerge as the most successful quarterback in football history.

Because of that, it’s unsurprising that Kraft’s reaction to Brady’s Wednesday morning retirement reveal was to characterize his accomplishments as one-of-a-kind.