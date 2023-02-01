Tom Brady retires once again — and ‘for good’ this time, he says

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good.”

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time,” he said to the camera in a video he posted Wednesday morning to Twitter, “so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record.

A year to the day after he first said he would no longer make the “competitive commitment” to football before changing his mind and returning to the Buccaneers, Tom Brady said he will, in fact, retire at age 45.

Brady, who spent 20 years in New England and won six Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots, joined the Buccaneers after the 2019 season — his first in free agency — and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Brady announced he would be stepping away from football. He had just finished his second year with the Bucs.

The process was a pretty big deal.

There were long statements from his former teammates and coaches, and lengthy messages sent to fans on social media. (One notable snub that first time around? Brady did not mention the Patriots in his “retirement” post.)

Brady was concise in his statements on Wednesday.

“It won’t be long winded, I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he said, “so I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Less than two months after Brady’s initial retirement, he had changed his mind and announced on Twitter he’d be returning for another season. The change of heart was a result of a fascinating fall of dominoes that led Brady away from coaching and back to the playing field.

Brady finished the 2022 season — his 23rd in the NFL — with an 8-9 record and an early playoff exit.

After the Bucs were knocked out of the playoffs by the Cowboys last month, Brady was asked on his podcast by radio host Jim Gray what his plan was.

“If I knew what I was going to [expletive] do I would’ve already [expletive] done it,” he told Gray. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

On Wednesday, he said he had no regrets about his career.

“My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many,” he said. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

This story will be updated.

