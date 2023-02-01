Tom Brady’s record-breaking NFL career, by the numbers

Tom Brady’s on-field success looms large in the annals of NFL history. And even though he’s says he’s now retired from the league “for good,” the records he set will be incredibly difficult to eclipse. His 737 total touchdown passes are 129 more than No. 2 Drew Brees. His 35 postseason wins are more than double No. 2 Joe Montana’s 16. Brady by himself has won more playoff games as a starting quarterback than 27 of the NFL’s 32 franchises. Below, view some of the Patriots great’s numbers and records, many of which could stand the test of time.

Brady’s success has been felt across the entire league

See how Brady has performed over the course of his regular season career against the NFL’s 32 teams.