Author readings around Boston Feb. 5-11

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Natalie Haynes (”Stone Blind: A Novel”) reads at 4 p.m. virtually via Wellesley Books ... Deborah Goodrich Royce (”Reef Road: A Novel”) reads at 4:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
MONDAY
William Martin (”December ‘41: A World War II Thriller”) reads at 12 p.m. at State Library of Massachusetts ... Martin Puchner (”Culture: The Story of Us, From Cave Art to K-Pop”) is in conversation with Sharmila Sen at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, free for members) ... Ilyon Woo (”Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom”) is in conversation with Dean Grodzins at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) ... Mariana Enriquez and Megan McDowell (”Our Share of Night”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith ... Eleanor Shearer (”River Sing Me Home”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Natalie Haynes (”Stone Blind: A Novel”) reads at 12 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Chetna Maroo (”Western Lane”) is in conversation with Yiyun Li at 5 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith ... Amanda Foody (”The Ever Storms”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Grace Lin and Kate Messner (”Once Upon a Book”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone (”How to Be a (Young) Antiracist”) read at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom at an event hosted by Porter Square Books (Tickets are $25, including a copy of the book) ... Dan Levitt (”What’s Gotten Into You: The Story of Your Body’s Atoms, from the Big Bang Through Last Night’s Dinner”) is in conversation with Deborah Blum at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Hank Phillippi Ryan (”The House Guest”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Stephanie M. Kriesberg, PsyD (”Adult Daughters of Narcissistic Mothers: Quiet the Critical Voice in Your Head, Heal Self-Doubt, and Live the Life You Deserve”) and Yael Schonbrun, PhD (”Work, Parent, Thrive: 12 Science-Backed Strategies to Ditch Guilt, Manage Overwhelm, and Grow Connection (When Everything Feels Like Too Much”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
WEDNESDAY
Dan Jones (”Essex Dogs: A Novel”) is in conversation with Michael Livingston at 12 p.m. virtually via Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $5, free for members) ... Simon Clark (”Firmament: The Hidden Science of Weather, Climate Change and the Air That Surrounds Us”) is in conversation with Jordan Harrod at 5 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Ian F. Svenonius (”Against the Written Word: Toward a Universal Illiteracy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Timothy Goodman (”I Always Think It’s Forever: A Love Story Set in Paris as Told by an Unreliable But Earnest Narrator”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $22, including a copy of the book) ... Rebecca Kaiser Gibson (”The Promise of a Normal Life”) is in conversation with Robert Pinsky at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
THURSDAY
Maria Scrivan (”Nat for Nothing”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5) ... Goldie Taylor (”The Love You Save: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Mikki Kendall at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Maxim Osipov (”Kilometer 101″) is in conversation with Becca Rothfeld at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... José Angel Araguz (”Rotura“), Paul Hlava Ceballos (”banana [ ]”) and Levi Rubeck (”Lunar Flare”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees) ... Laura Zigman (”Small World”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
FRIDAY
Jarvis R. Givens (”School Clothes: A Collective Memoir of Black Student Witness” and “Fugitive Pedagogy: Carter G. Woodson and the Art of Black Teaching”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Jessamine Chan (”The School for Good Mothers: A Novel”) is in conversation with Michelle Min Sterling at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
SATURDAY
Hayley Rocco and John Rocco (”How to Send a Hug”) read at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
