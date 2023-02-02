Local bestsellers for the week ended Jan. 29

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

5. Small Things Like These Claire Keegan Grove Press

6. How to Sell a Haunted House Grady Hendrix Berkley

7. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

8. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

9. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

10. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

2. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

6. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

7. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

8. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

10. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

4. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

5. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

6. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

7. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

3. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

4. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

5. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again Johann Hari Crown

6. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

7. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

8. The January 6th Report Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. Celadon Books

9. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

10. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 29. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.