Silicon Valley’s golden age fades as Big Tech layoffs continue

But the past year of rising interest rates and falling stock prices has shaken the industry, along with the San Francisco Bay region it dominates. Now, tens of thousands of layoffs from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and dozens of other companies have made it clear: The golden age is over. Speeches about austerity have replaced the free-flowing stock grants and free sushi lunches.

The Big Tech companies that won dominance of the internet brought in billions of dollars a year, spending it on eye-popping salaries, gleaming offices, and constant acquisition of smaller companies.

On Wednesday, Facebook parent company Meta called 2023 the ‘’year of efficiency’' and said it would remove layers of middle management in an effort to make decisions faster and become more productive, causing the stock to jump more than 23 percent Thursday, its biggest daily gain in nearly 10 years.

Apple, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet — among the biggest drivers of the West Coast economy — all announced their year-end earnings on Thursday. The reports were widely anticipated by Wall Street analysts and investors, who have been pushing the companies to cut costs.

Alphabet and Amazon are both still growing, but at much slower rates than they have in the past. Apple’s revenue was 5 percent lower than the same time last year, marking the first company’s first decline in several years. In conference calls and comments posted online, Amazon and Alphabet’s chief executives both stressed that their companies are still working to cut costs.

The earnings reports are shaping up to be some of the most important in months for Wall Street analysts and investors, who have been asking the firms to fire workers and cut costs, and want to know tech CEOs’ predictions for the industry in 2023.

San Francisco’s downtown has slowly come out of its pandemic hibernation, as tourists return to the city and some workers go back to their offices. But during lunchtime on a recent weekday, the entrance to Twitter’s headquarters, just off bustling Market Street, was quiet, despite new owner Elon Musk’s command that workers return to in-office work. Since taking over the company at the end of October, he’s fired more than two-thirds of its employees.

At the end of 2022, nearly 30 percent of San Francisco’s commercial office space was empty, compared with just 3 percent at the end of 2019, according to CBRE, the global real estate services company. Tech companies have cut almost 80,000 employees in the San Francisco Bay Area since the beginning of 2022, according to layoff tracking website layoffs.fyi.

After a decade of largesse, the biggest tech companies are casting off their reputations as places that offer lifetime employment with free food and high salaries as they embrace the reality that they’re calculating corporations focused on one thing over everything else: making money. During the boom years, tech companies could spend however they wanted, charming Wall Street with consistent growth and spinning tales of how multibillion-dollar investments in cloud services and artificial intelligence would create massive new revenue streams. Now, investors are pushing company managers to get back to basics. To Wall Street, investments in delivery drones and internet-broadcasting balloons look less like innovation and more like expensive distractions.

At the same time, the companies have seized the explosion of interest in artificial intelligence technology as an opportunity to tout their tech prowess. Microsoft recently struck a major deal with OpenAI, a smaller tech company that has released chatbots that have captured regular people’s wonder and attention in ways AI leaders like Google haven’t yet been able to.

The big companies are all pushing AI to the front of their marketing and are trying to launch products faster. Zuckerberg said he’s planning to deploy new artificial intelligence tools to help engineers become more productive and cut projects that aren’t performing or are no longer crucial to the company’s priorities. Facebook is still investing huge sums in building out products for the metaverse - a loosely defined term for a set of digital worlds that the company hopes will be the next major platform for work, recreation, and commerce. It even rebranded itself as Meta in 2021.

It’s a sharp shift from previous years, when the companies positioned themselves as engines of innovation and change, despite the bulk of their money coming from traditional revenue streams such as e-commerce, digital advertising, and hardware and software sales. Google’s founders restructured the company in 2015 as Alphabet, saying the change would allow its core business to run separately from new ventures like self-driving cars and a research lab that studied how to prolong life. But eight years later, the company still gets almost all its money from ads and has shut down many of its ‘’moonshot’' side projects.

For the past decade, Big Tech firms grew to gargantuan sizes, riding the waves of historically low interest rates and the massive changes wrought by the internet to cement their place among the most profitable and powerful corporate entities in history.