Empanadas pop up at Hub Hall; Colleen’s will stop scooping, but not for long

Pop-ups: The Nada Cart has popped up at Boston’s Hub Hall (80 Causeway St.); enjoy plantains, rice, empanadas, and more from 11 a.m. daily. Little Moose Donuts is there, too, serving bite-size sweets.
Guest chefs: Kenmore Square’s new Pescador (498 Commonwealth Ave.) hosts a monthly, $95 five-course guest chef series at its ceviche bar. Daniel Gursha from The Ledger in Salem takes over on Thursday, Feb. 23, and James Beard award-winner Jamie Bissonnette (Coppa, Little Donkey, Toro) holds court on Thursday, March 23. Book in advance.
Parties: In Harvard Square, Harvest’s (44 Brattle St.) annual ice party happens on Sunday, Feb. 26. The ‘80s-themed après-ski-style soiree offers spiked snow cones, ice luge cocktails, Lamplighter Brewing’s Karmin Amber Ale, ski-lodge snacks, and a DJ. A portion of proceeds go toward Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts, which provides resources and support for families transitioning out of homelessness. The party starts at 6 p.m.; tickets are $60.
Temporary Hiatuses: Much-loved Medford Square ice cream parlor Colleen’s (61 High St.) will close on Monday, Feb. 13, but never fear. It’s just undergoing renovations. The shop, which also sells tasty sandwiches, will return in April.
