Empanadas pop up at Hub Hall; Colleen’s will stop scooping, but not for long

Pop-ups: The Nada Cart has popped up at Boston’s Hub Hall (80 Causeway St.); enjoy plantains, rice, empanadas, and more from 11 a.m. daily. Little Moose Donuts is there, too, serving bite-size sweets.

Guest chefs: Kenmore Square’s new Pescador (498 Commonwealth Ave.) hosts a monthly, $95 five-course guest chef series at its ceviche bar. Daniel Gursha from The Ledger in Salem takes over on Thursday, Feb. 23, and James Beard award-winner Jamie Bissonnette (Coppa, Little Donkey, Toro) holds court on Thursday, March 23. Book in advance.