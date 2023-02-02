How do I avoid becoming the rebound?

Q. I’ve been friends with this woman for a few years now. She’s very attractive and we have similar personalities. I have had feelings for her, but the main reason I have not asked her out on a date is because she has had a boyfriend. I managed to suppress my feelings for the sake of our friendship, and during that time I dated another girl, a relationship that ended last year.

Recently I learned from a close friend of hers that she and her boyfriend of two years had actually broken up a couple of months ago. This was a surprise to me because there had been no signs of their relationship teetering on the edge. At the same time, I never really asked too much about her relationship.

Advertisement

I have found myself once again debating my feelings for her because I don’t want to push my luck and have our friendship become awkward. Also, she is just out of a relationship; I don’t want to become a potential rebound for her. Plus, we have a lot of mutual friends.

How should I go about figuring out the right time to see if she’s ready to start dating again? How do I ask her out as more than friends? We usually work out together once a week and see each other at church on Sundays. Thanks for the advice.

STUCK LIKE GLUE

A. Confirm the breakup by asking about it. You want to get the information from the source, and then you can ask how she’s doing. She probably won’t say much; she didn’t even tell you the relationship was over.

My take on long-term friend crushes is that it’s often best to get an answer and move on. Yes, it’s awkward to tell a friend you have feelings for them only to be rejected. But then the friendship can evolve and become more authentic.

Advertisement

You do not want to tell this woman you have big feelings, only that you’d like to go on a date if she’s single and open. Tell her that’s all you know about how you feel — that dinner sounds nice. If it’s too much for her to think about or she’s not interested, you’ll understand. Make that clear.

Of course, you can always go to the mutual friend about this, but again, it’s better to ask the person who knows most.

Things could get weird for a bit, even with a simple request for a dinner, but that’s life. Sometimes relationships get uncomfortable and routines have to change. Friend groups can survive this kind of thing, and really, you can’t guess the timeline on rebounds. She might have been checked out of her relationship for a year. There’s no math for this.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Stop overthinking this and just ask her out. It’s been two months and you didn’t even know she broke up with her boyfriend.

SURFERROSA





You seem determined to be the nice guy, the considerate one who doesn’t want to rush anyone. You’re the guy who always loses out due to bad timing. By the time you make your move she will probably have paired up again. You don’t have to ask her to marry you; just ask her out for coffee and see how it goes.

Advertisement

HIKERGALNH128





I don’t think she considers you to be a close friend. Her significant relationship ended a couple of months ago and she didn’t mention it to you — and you’ve seen her over a dozen times since the breakup. In my opinion, it sounds like her connection to you is more of a friendly acquaintance from her point of view. Definitely confirm the breakup directly with her, as Mere suggests.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





The risk is minimal. If she says yes, great. If she finds the question off-putting, you see her in the future in a group with your mutual friends. She will relax once you have shown you have moved on, because if she says no, you will have to fully commit to moving on.

HEYITHINK





Fortune favors the bold; act now.

THATGUYINRI

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.