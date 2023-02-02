If you go . . . Fort Myers

If you go . . .
The Red Sox begin their 18-game spring training schedule at JetBlue Park against Northeastern University on Feb. 24. For more information, including tickets, go to mlb.com/redsox.
The Minnesota Twins begin their 17-game spring training schedule against the Tampa Bay Rays on Feb. 25 at Hammond Stadium in the Lee County Sports Complex. For more information, go to twins.com/springtraining.
Visitfortmyers.com has a complete list of hotels, restaurants, and attractions that are open in the Fort Myers area.
The website colliercountyfl.gov/our-county/visitors/tourism has updated tourism information for Collier County.