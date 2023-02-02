fb-pixel Skip to main content
FLORIDA

If you go . . . Fort Myers

By Rich Fahey Globe correspondent,Updated February 2, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Beach goers watch the sun set on Jan. 25, 2023, in Fort Myers Beach.Joe Raedle/Getty

If you go . . .

The Red Sox begin their 18-game spring training schedule at JetBlue Park against Northeastern University on Feb. 24. For more information, including tickets, go to mlb.com/redsox.

The Minnesota Twins begin their 17-game spring training schedule against the Tampa Bay Rays on Feb. 25 at Hammond Stadium in the Lee County Sports Complex. For more information, go to twins.com/springtraining.

Visitfortmyers.com has a complete list of hotels, restaurants, and attractions that are open in the Fort Myers area.

The website colliercountyfl.gov/our-county/visitors/tourism has updated tourism information for Collier County.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video