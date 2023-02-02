If you go . . . Fort Myers

If you go . . .

The Red Sox begin their 18-game spring training schedule at JetBlue Park against Northeastern University on Feb. 24. For more information, including tickets, go to mlb.com/redsox.

The Minnesota Twins begin their 17-game spring training schedule against the Tampa Bay Rays on Feb. 25 at Hammond Stadium in the Lee County Sports Complex. For more information, go to twins.com/springtraining.