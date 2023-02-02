Massachusetts was declared the loneliest state on Feb. 14. So here are some ways to celebrate if you’re anti-Valentine’s Day.

So if you’re not feeling in the romantic spirit or just hate seeing red hearts taped across every business window, you’re not alone. Here are some ways to celebrate anti-Valentine’s Day.

BetMassachusetts.com used Google Trends to find out which states were searching for the most popular dating apps — Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge — on Valentine’s Day over the past three years, and guess what: Massachusetts was crowned the loneliest state on Valentine’s Day.

The Longfellow Bar in Cambridge will be hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day Soirée Feb. 14, 2023. The Longfellow Bar

Anti-Valentine’s Day Soirée at The Longfellow Bar Join fellow V-Day haters for drinks at The Longfellow Bar in Cambridge. They will have specials like the “Take Me Home Tonight” cocktail with Vida mezcal, grapefruit cordial, lime juice, salted smoked celery agave, and grapefruit soda. Feb. 14, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. 40 Brattle St. #3, Cambridge. thebostoncalendar.com

Till Death Do Us Part While it’s not technically an anti-Valentine’s Day activity, spending Feb. 14 in a crypt feels like a pretty unconventional way to celebrate the holiday. King’s Chapel History Program will take participants on a candle-lit tour through the church’s crypt and illuminate the history of how people mourned loved ones in the 18th-century. The tour guides will lead participants past 21 tombs, explain burial traditions and funeral customs for the departed, and tell the stories of famous people buried beneath the church. Fridays and Saturdays in Feb. and Feb. 14. 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $15. King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., Boston. kings-chapel.org

Anti-Valentine’s Day Slam What’s less sexy and romantic than puppets? Watch this puppet slam — short-form puppetry for adults — a performance that takes stabs at Valentine’s Day and love. Host and author of “Who’s Raising the Kids?” Susan Linn and her puppet friend Audrey Duck of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” will put on a show that could not be more anti-love. Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Puppet Showplace Theater, 32 Station St., Brookline. puppetshowplace.org

DRAGtacular Brunch — Galentine’s Day Engage in some good old-fashioned day drinking and brunch with your friends. You can even take photos with the drag queens before their performance. Tickets range from general admission with a mimosa to the “Ladies Who Brunch 4-Ticket Package with 100oz Mimosa Tower.” Their website claims Galentine’s Day is the best day of the year and reinforces that friends should always come before significant others. The show will be hosted by Drag queens Henry Paquin and Kris Knievil with performances featuring queens Karisma, Just JP, and Amanda Playwith. Feb. 11, 12 p.m. $35-$180. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. seeticket.us

Zombie Prom Spend Valentine’s Day with the undead at Zombie Prom where you can attend as a zombie, zombie hunter, or victim. There will be music, pizza, raffles, and of course, a costume contest. The event’s hosts are Jeff Belanger and Ray Auger of the New England Legends Podcast, which discusses ghosts, monsters, folklore, legends, and history of New England. Plus, the proceeds go to One Mission, an organization that provides fun activities to distract pediatric cancer patients from treatment. Feb. 18, 7-11 p.m. $25. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston,11 Beaver St., Milford. eventbrite.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.