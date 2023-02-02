Summer camp, where to stay and play in Raleigh, and a charging station that can do it all

Students ages 12-17 who face economic challenges can attend a Berkshires camp for free where they can try out acting, dancing, writing rap, improvisation, and more. The Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts welcomes more than 150 underserved kids on a campus in Gill, each summer. Here, a staff of master teachers, performers, counselors, and guest artists lead campers on a journey of self-discovery (previous guest artists include Steven Tyler, 50 Cent, and Taylor Swift). The 9-day camp culminates in a 90-minute evening performance in a state-of-the-art theater during which all campers get to perform in front of an audience of up to 500 people. This donor-sponsored camp provides free transportation, lodging, meals, and participation costs for all campers so it remains entirely free for participants. Registration opens Feb. 6; deadline May 1. www.summerstars.org .

Advertisement

Get a workout and have fun during a ski mountaineering or “skimo” race — an uphill and then downhill ski event — at Vermont’s Bromley Mountain, Feb. 11. NE Rando Race Series

Try a skimo race at Bromley

Get a workout and have fun during a ski mountaineering or “skimo” race — an uphill and then downhill ski event — at Vermont’s Bromley Mountain, Feb. 11. Skimo, also referred to as randonee or “rando” (meaning ski touring), debuts as a new Olympic sport in 2026. Bromley’s 13th annual Rando Race includes a shorter recreational fun climb for casual uphill skiers (involving two climbs up Bromley’s wooded trails to the summit and back down again) and a longer course for more competitive racers (with three laps to the summit, totaling more than 4,000 feet of climbing and descending). Use any setup with climbing skins, including telemark, alpine touring, or splitboard. If you need rental gear, check out Base Camp in Killington or Boot Pro in Ludlow. Registration $55 until Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.; $65 through Feb. 10, 5 p.m., and $75 until Feb. 11 at 9:15 a.m. www.bromley.com/event/rando-race.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

THERE

Advertisement

Where to stay and play in Raleigh

If you’re visiting Raleigh and want to stay somewhere that feels like an independent boutique hotel — with its cool history and charm — but falls under a familiar big-hotel ownership name, book a stay at The Casso (formally Origin). This 126-room, pet-friendly hotel, now part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio properties, is located in the hip and up-and-coming Warehouse District. The rooms have clean lines, uncluttered space, and a magnetic board for holding notes, reminders, a postcard, or your kiddo’s photo. The hotel offers easy access to shops and local museums such as the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. It’s also one block from Morgan Street Food Hall, a renovated brick warehouse with small eateries — a bagel sandwich from Benchwarmers Bagels and Coffee is a must, with plenty of savory options and also a mouthwatering peanut butter, banana, and roasted marshmallow bagel sandwich for those with a sweet-tooth bent. Don’t miss The Casso’s onsite Good Day Good Night restaurant, which serves breakfast, dinner, and weekend brunch and draws locals (it’s that good). Room rates start at $289. If you’re looking for something fun to do locally — or traveling with kids — check out Triangle Rock Club, which offers instruction for first-time climbers to experts. Take a lesson, climb on your own (auto belay devices on hand) or, if you visit in the fall, learn how to rappel 30 stories (400 feet) down a Raleigh skyscraper to raise money for the Special Olympics of North Carolina. Triangle Rock Club has three locations in the Raleigh area and a new one on the way dubbed Salvage Yard in the city’s Iron District. This new climbing and fitness complex, located in three renovated warehouses, will have more than 100 climbing lanes, a big bouldering area, two yoga studios, and other fitness spaces when it opens next year. www.thecassoraleigh.com, www.trianglerockclub.com.

Advertisement

The OneWorld 65W six-in-one adapter and charging station works in more than 200 countries and is compatible with North American-, European-, Australian-, and United Kingdom-style outlets. OneAdaptr

EVERYWHERE

Charge six devices at once worldwide

Bring the OneWorld 65W World Adapter on your next international adventure and minimize the number of plugs you need to pack. This six-in-one adapter and charging station, made by Oneadaptr, works in more than 200 countries and is compatible with North American-, European-, Australian-, and United Kingdom-style outlets. Use one of three simple slide mechanisms on the side of the adapter to deploy the appropriate outlet prongs, insert the OneWorld adapter into the wall outlet, and then plug in your devices. The adapter has one AC universal power outlet, one quick-charge USB port that can handle a USB-C MacBook or notebook, two USB-A smart-charging ports, and three USB-C smart-charging ports so you can charge six devices at the same time. The adapter/charging station weighs less than 7 ounces and easily tucks into a corner of your bag. $69. https://oneadaptr.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.