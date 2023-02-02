How do I tell my hosts I have celiac disease and can’t eat gluten?

I have been diagnosed with celiac disease, meaning that I must eat gluten-free for my short- and long-term health. What do I do when invited to a wedding or other formal event? Note my dietary restriction on the response card? Offer to speak to the caterer before the event? Mark a choice on the response card and talk to the caterer that day? Or should I just bring my own food to the event and call it a day? I don’t want to stress out the hosts, but I also don’t want to go hungry.

Congratulations on your diagnosis, which I’m sure was an endurance trial to get, and came with a load of mixed emotions when you finally did. The path to successfully managing a chronic illness is filled with booby traps.

The safest solution for you (and most convenient one for your hosts) is to bring your own food. It’s not against etiquette rules to call the venue or caterers in advance to make inquiries about the menu and/or see what substitutions are available — but it is kind of a trust exercise. People who have been managing the disease for a while know what questions to ask, and how to tell if caterers or restaurants know what they’re doing in terms of cross-contamination and the remarkable places gluten can hide. I’d advise you to take total control of your own diet and meals until you feel confident in your knowledge of both Celiac 101 and how the disease works for you, specifically. It will be easier to navigate food-sharing situations once you have a solid, detailed understanding of your own needs and limitations.

Once you’ve figured out the parameters, start educating/classical-conditioning the people in your life about what you can eat. It’s hard to remember a list of prohibitions. (I have one friend with celiac and lactose intolerance and could never remember what she couldn’t eat until her partner summed it up as “gluten au gratin.”) It’s easier to train people to the habit that E.M. loves this one particular restaurant (that they found on “Find Me Gluten Free” website!), and that’s where we always go with E.M. Having any kind of chronic condition requires taking the reins on your social life and being the instigator a lot of the time, rather than waiting for others to propose activities or places that might not be accessible or safe. Bob Badknees isn’t the guy who can’t go on hikes, he’s the one who loves to go to movies!

You’ll need to get more in depth about the ins-and-outs of celiac with people you share significant time or space with. Look to celiac veterans to help you figure these things out. Celiac is complicated and misunderstood and can be isolating. A support community, online or off, can both remind you that you’re not alone and provide useful information on everything from the best insulated lunch boxes, to recipes, to how to deal with gluten-foisting in-laws.

