5th person arrested on murder charge in Quincy man’s slaying

It wasn’t immediately clear if Miranda had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

In a statement, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office identified the person arrested as Derek Miranda, 28, who was being “booked for murder” Thursday at the Quincy Police Department, with an arraignment scheduled for Friday in Norfolk Superior Court.

Police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man with ties to Randolph and Dorchester on a murder charge for his alleged role in the August fatal shooting of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins in Quincy , officials said. The man is the fifth person charged with murder in the case to be apprehended.

Advertisement

“We are thankful to the Quincy Police and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section for their continued partnership in this investigation and in apprehending those under indictment for this murder,” Morrissey said Thursday.

Miranda, who also goes by Derek Cardoso, is one of several defendants charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Wiggins, who was gunned down early on Aug. 18 on Crown Drive. Police were called to the address at 12:40 a.m. that day.

Court papers show that Wiggins and a female companion had earlier pulled into the parking lot of his apartment complex in separate vehicles around 11:30 p.m. The woman told investigators masked men “came at them” from a stairwell and from a door they had just entered, legal filings show.

“One of the men placed a hood over her head and attempted to zip tie her arms,” said a statement of the case filed by Assistant District Attorney Gregory P. Connor.

She told police the men dragged them into the building’s garage, where she could hear them beating Wiggins and demanding his apartment number. Wiggins fled, the woman told police, and she heard a shot.

“One man ripped her Louis Vuitton bag from her arm, removing the zip tie,” Connor wrote. “A few moments later, she was alone and able to free herself.” Later, he wrote, the woman’s friend found Wiggins “in a separate stairwell area of the apartment building. He appeared to be dead.”

Advertisement

Paramedics rendered aid, Connor continued, but Wiggins “would eventually be pronounced deceased from three gunshot wounds to the back.”

Also charged with murder are Cornel Bell Jr.; Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester; Sheik Ramos, 28, of Boston; Walter Batista, 25, of Boston; and Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester, according to prosecutors.

Errianna Correia, 22, of Boston, and Kelly Lopes, 24, of Randolph, are charged with misleading investigators. Correia’s also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to authorities.

Batista and Rodrigues remain at large, officials said. The other cases remain pending.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.