For Barbie Loftus, there was no such thing as a hopeless case

As part of her clerical job, she reminded a probation chief he needed to turn in his monthly report.

In 1979, Barbie Loftus missed her Boston Tech senior field trip to the Cape. That’s because three weeks before she graduated, 18-year-old Barbara Anne Loftus started work at the Massachusetts Probation Service.

“Little girl,” Loftus recalled him telling her, “you’ll get it when I want to give it to you.”

Unfazed, she reported the delay to the guy’s superior, who told the chief to get the report in.

Unbowed, the probation chief complained, “I don’t know why I had to answer to this girl.”

He would be the first in a long line of people who had to answer to a woman named Barbie Loftus, because she took guff from no one. She studied nights at UMass Boston and became a probation officer. She’s the longest tenured female probation officer in the state, and worked her final day Thursday after 43 years on the job.

But she won’t stop working. She’ll be keeping tabs on people she put in jail, kept out of jail, got into recovery, put into housing. She won’t stop her annual partnership with fifth graders at the Tynan Elementary School, delivering warm clothing and cheerful notes to the homeless at Mass and Cass.

Before becoming a probation officer, she worked at the South Boston Boys and Girls Club. She was working in South Boston District Court when one of her former charges at the club was arrested.

“Barbie,” he said, “what are you doing here?”

“The better question,” she remembers saying, “is what are you doing here?”

She had role models in female probation trailblazers like Regina Gibbons and Rita McCarthy. Working with legendary Southie probation officer Jack Leary and his boss Bob Manion, she realized the most important tool she carried was empathy. The other essential was tough love. You had to be prepared to lock people up, to convince them they needed to change their behavior.

She was there in Dorchester in the 1990s, when cops, probation officers, and preachers combined forces to dramatically reduce the number of kids killing each other.

After five years in Dorchester, she was back in Southie, her hometown. She saved kids, she lost kids. But she never gave up on anybody. She would lock people up, then, when they were ready, get them a detox bed.

She coddled no one. But once she cradled, for two hours, a despairing woman in lockup.

“We fix things,” she says when asked to define her job. “If you didn’t believe you could help people, even if they can’t succeed initially, you couldn’t do the job. You gotta believe.”

She hung a “Believe” sign at her desk and an old newspaper clipping about one of her frequent fliers, Scott Lombard.

In the 1990s, Southie kids were dying by suicide and overdose. Lombard was almost one of them. But he survived, and now thrives.

“Barbie saved my life,” Lombard, now 43, told me. “She always led with love.”

Lombard has been clean and sober for more than 20 years. He has a good job, three kids, and when he assists others getting into recovery, he often calls Barbie Loftus for help.

“She never says no,” he said.

“I never say no,” Barbie Loftus told me, “because this might be the time that person gets sober.”

Lombard laughed when the subject of Barbie’s retirement came up.

“She might not be officially working anymore, but she won’t stop helping people,” he said. “That’s who she is.”

Loftus never had kids of her own, Lombard added, but the city is full of her kids.

“Maybe she never gave birth to a child,” Lombard said, “but she raised so many of us and gave us lives. She gave people a chance to grow up.”

Barbie Loftus insists she’s nothing special, that many probation officers are just like her.

“All I ever wanted to do,” she said, “was make a difference.”

She did. A million times over.









