Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Feb. 3-10

This week, we’ve got a disco, a Bob Marley tribute, an Art Battle, pickleball, puppies and more.

THE SUN WILL COME OUT TOMORROW

“Annie” runs at PPAC now through Feb. 5. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. Tickets from $38. Details here.

DYLAN & CLAPTON & STARR & MITCHELL

“The Last Waltz” hits the big screen at the Greenwich Odeum Feb. 3. The Band’s historic 1976 Thanksgiving Day farewell performance, directed by Martin Scorsese, has long been hailed as an iconic rock doc, featuring Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters and more. $10. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

MONSTER JAM

Monster Jam fans, rev your engines: the juggernaut hits the Amica Mutual Pavilion Feb. 3-5. The show includes a new “apex predator — ThunderROARus.” 1 Lasalle Square, Providence. 401-331-6700. Tickets from $15. Details and schedule here.

PIZZA AND LOLS IN A SPEAKEASY

The Hide Speakeasy, under The George on Washington, hosts comedy night with tasty bites each Friday in PVD. If you’re looking for a laugh paired with savory nibbles — think roasted cauliflower in Thai chili sauce, eggplant rollatini with ricotta, basil and ham, or prosciutto and arugula pizza with goat cheese and balsamic reduction, with a Hemingway cocktail — plantation white rum, maraschino liqueur, fresh lime and grapefruit — get thee to the speakeasy. $15. Feb. 3 and 10, 8-9:30 p.m. 121 Washington St. 401-642-6840. Details here and here.

VEGGIE LOVERS, REJOICE

Hop on it, veggie-lovers: There are still late-admission tickets available to RI Veg Fest, the two-day celebration of all things veg at the WaterFire Arts Center Feb. 4-5. Expect tasting and shopping from over 85 plant-based vegan restaurants, makers, artists, retailers, and more, according to their website. From $8. Entry 2:30 p.m. both days. 475 Valley St., Providence. Details here and here.

Vegans, another option: Newport’s vegan eatery Root landed on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants. They offer an array of choices, from smoothies to grain bowls, but avocado toast is Root’s top seller, Yelp reports, and their Green Machine juice has “helped ‘revive’ many tourists,” co-owner Kate Moran told Yelp. 6 Broadway, Newport. 401-847-2727. Details here.

S’MORES & HAYRIDES

Head to Middletown’s historic Simmons Farm on winter weekends for hot chocolate, S’mores over a fire pit, and hayrides. Feb. 4 and 5. 3-4 p.m. $10. 1942 West Main Road, Middletown. Details here.

BOB MARLEY BEACH BASH

Ocean Mist in Matunuck hosts a 21+ Bob Marley Birthday Bash Feb. 4 with Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads. Marley’s real birthday, for the record: Feb. 6, 1945. But a Monday party isn’t as fun. Bowie, a Jamaican-born performer and former member of the Tom Tom Club, will bring the rhythm to Rhody. $15 advance, $20 door. 895 Matunuck Beach Road. Learn more here and here. Get a sense of the fun here.

STRING MAN

Guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo — Canadian J.P. Cormier is a talented multi-instrumentalist, former child prodigy and guitarist’s guitarist who has jammed with Opry greats. If you love that bluegrass/folk sound, get to Blackstone River Theatre Feb. 4 for a 3 p.m. matinee concert. $18 advance, $20 door. 549 Broad St., Cumberland. 401-725-9272. Details here and here.

FLEA SEASON

Providence Flea launches its 2023 winter season at Farm Fresh RI Market Hall Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The treasure hunt that is the PVD Flea will be there Sundays through May 7. Expect local artisans, indie makers, vintage vendors, jewelry and clothing vendors, soap and candle makers, bakeshops, coffee, craft beer, cocktails and food trucks, according to their Eventbrite. Free. 10 Sims Ave. Details here.

ART BATTLE

You’ve heard of poetry slams. Now get ready for Art Battle. This competitive Pawtucket event on Feb. 5 pits painters against one another in three rounds. The audience helps decide the winner. Atrium on Main, 285 Main St. 5-9 p.m. $25. 401-335-5500. Details here.

PORTUGUESE TREATS & GRATEFUL DEAD NIGHT

A massive Grateful Dead poster show with a noted gallery owner and Dead historian on hand takes place Feb. 5 at the Narrows. 16 Anawan St., Fall River. 508-324-1926. Details here.

Meanwhile, Spindle City is engaged in a full-on month-long Portuguese food fight with New Bedford. Got a favorite pasteis de nata? Learn more here.

MEN WANTED

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Kin wants to set you up. PVD’s Kin Southern Table + Bar hosts a Rhody singles mixer for age 25+ on Feb. 5. (While you’re there: chicken and waffles.) According to the billing, women’s tickets are sold out. Free. 71 Washington St., Providence. 5:30-8 p.m. 401-537-7470. RSVP here.

PICKLEBALL x BEER

Two things people love: pickleball and beer. Pivotal Brewing has the genius idea to combine them on Feb. 6. There are two sessions, both open to all levels. Pickleball paddles and apparel will also available for purchase. This is officially the most fun you can have on a Monday night. $25. 500 Wood St., Building #111, Bristol. 401-638-1100. Details here.

VALENTINES DISCO

Ocean Mist holds a 21+ Valentine’s Disco Feb. 10 with Dee Jay KG, billed only as: “Attire: 70′s Club Glamour.” $10 advance, $15 door. Details here.

WOOF YOU BE MINE

Fall in love with your new best friend. “Speed date” adoptable dogs from Save One Soul Animal Rescue League on Feb 10 from 6-9 p.m. Plus: craft beer and wine, shop local Valentine’s-themed vendors, tasty snacks for people and pets, live music, astrological readings, reiki, aura photos for your pup, raffles, puppy kissing booth and plenty of photo opps. Free. At The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket. Details and reserve a spot here.

ONGOING

Catch some cuteness at Roger Williams Park Zoo, with half-off admission now through Feb. 28. Hang out with Paia, the baby tree kangaroo. Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

“We’re All Gonna Die,” an Obie Award-winning piece from acclaimed playwright Young Jean Lee, runs through Feb. 12 at Wilbury Theatre Group. All tickets are pay-what-you-can, ranging from $5 to $55. 475 Valley St., Providence. 401-400-7100. Show details here.

Liberty Farm & Carriage Company, a working farm in Burrillville, offers private horse carriage or sleigh rides. Prices vary for rides from groups of two to 14. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. 401-651-6004. Details and video here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.