Boston Public Schools will close Friday due to dangerously cold weather

Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday in anticipation of dangerously cold temperatures that are expected to move into the region, administrators said.

“With extreme weather conditions and many of our students walking to and from school and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have decided to close school for the day,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a letter to parents Thursday afternoon.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency Friday through Sunday and said the Boston Centers for Youth & Families facilities will be open as warming centers. School officials encouraged families to use those facilities to escape the cold.