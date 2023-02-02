Boston Public Schools will close Friday due to dangerously cold weather

Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday in anticipation of dangerously cold temperatures that are expected to move into the region, administrators said.
“With extreme weather conditions and many of our students walking to and from school and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have decided to close school for the day,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a letter to parents Thursday afternoon.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency Friday through Sunday and said the Boston Centers for Youth & Families facilities will be open as warming centers. School officials encouraged families to use those facilities to escape the cold.
“We make these decisions with the best interests of our students in mind and we want to ensure they are safe in these weather conditions,” Skipper said in the letter.
Temperatures could drop as low as 5 to 15 degrees below zero in Boston on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters anticipate it will be minus 5 degrees in Boston, a record for that date and the coldest air in the city since Valentine’s Day weekend in 2016, when temperatures plummeted to minus 9.
