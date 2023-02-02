Brookline police identify burglary suspect

A New Hampshire man was identified Wednesday as the third of five suspects facing charges for allegedly stealing mail and unopened packages from a Brookline apartment building last month, according to police.

The Brookline police seeks the publics help to identify a suspect in a burglary from January 3.

Wyatt Sears of Milton was identified using surveillance video and social media posts for the alleged burglary at 1440 Beacon St. on Jan. 3, the department said via Twitter.

An arrest warrant was obtained charging Hill with breaking and entering and other felony charges, police said.





Five suspects allegedly broke into the multi-unit apartment building’s lobby, and gained access to the mailroom where they forced open mailboxes and stole personal mail and packages worth an unknown amount, according to Lieutenant David Hill.

Two of the suspects, a man and a woman, were identified earlier by police, according to Hill.

After police posted surveillance photos of two unidentified suspects, an anonymous tip led to the identification of Sears, Hill said.





For the suspects identified, warrants were sought for breaking and entering nighttime with intent to commit a felony, breaking into a depository, possession of burglarious tools, and larceny from a building, according to Hill.

The second suspect shown in the flyer has not been identified. A fifth suspect, for whom photos were not released, has also not been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information pertaining to the second suspect’s identity is asked to contact Brookline Police at 617-730-2605.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.