Driver, 22, arrested after N.H. State Police cruiser struck with 2 people inside

An initial investigation suggests Michael Pavletich of Amherst, N.H., was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs when his Ford F-150 slammed into the police vehicle shortly before 8 p.m., injuring both occupants, authorities said.

The 22-year-old driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser Wednesday evening while a trooper and civilian were inside has been arrested.

The cruiser was struck in the rear, State Police said.

The trooper had stopped in the right lane of Hooksett Road near the southbound Exit 9 ramp for Interstate 93 in Hooksett, N.H., with blue emergency lights activated, to investigate a separate single-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Safety. The driver involved in the first crash, 76-year-old Joyce Walton of Manchester, was in the cruiser with the trooper when it was struck by Pavletich’s truck, police said.

Walton and the trooper were taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with unspecified injuries. A spokesperson for the hospital reached by phone Thursday morning did not immediately provide an update on their conditions. Authorities have not publicly identified the trooper.

Pavletich was also taken to Elliot Hospital, where he refused medical attention, police said. It was not immediately clear where he is being held or whether he has an attorney.

Authorities provided photos from the scene that show a severely damaged police cruiser with its windows smashed.

Hooksett Police Department Lieutenant David Scarpino confirmed that Hooksett officers assisted at the scene. He referred all questions about the investigation to New Hampshire State Police.

This crash remains under investigation.





