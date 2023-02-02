Four Boston police officers face additional charges in connection to overtime fraud scheme

The group, and five others, were initially charged in September 2020 with one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, prosecutors said.

Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; retired Sergeant Robert Twitchell, 61 of Norton; retired Officer Henry Doherty, 64 of Dorchester; and Officer Kendra Conway, 52 of Boston, were charged in a superseding indictment with one additional count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.

“Four of the co-defendants charged in [the] original September 2020 indictment have since pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing,” prosecutors said. “Charges against the remaining co-defendant were dismissed.”

The four were assigned to the evidence control unit and were responsible for storing, cataloging and retrieving evidence at the warehouse and were eligible to earn overtime pay of 1.5 times their regular hourly pay rate for overtime assignments, prosecutors said. They allegedly routinely departed overtime shifts two or more hours early but submitted overtime slips claiming to have worked the entirety of each shift.

They allegedly collectively embezzled over $200,000 in overtime pay between May 2016 and February 2019, prosecutors said.

“Torigian received over $42,000 for overtime hours he did not work; Twitchell and Doherty each received over $25,000 for overtime hours they did not work; and Conway received over $16,000 for overtime hours she did not work,” prosecutors said.

During that time the department received more than $10,000 in annual grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Justice, prosecutors said.

A spokesman for Boston police declined to comment Thursday, saying the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.