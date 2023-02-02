How to submit commentary to Globe New Hampshire

Local voices and local opinions matter, and we want to share yours. The Globe New Hampshire team welcomes your commentary about issues that are important in the Granite State.
In order to be considered for publication, commentary submitted to Globe New Hampshire must:
- be focused on issues, news, or events having to do with New Hampshire;
- be a maximum of 800 words;
- include links to named, verifiable sources for any data referenced and evidence for claims made;
- be factually accurate;
- not include personal attacks;
- not advertise for a company or product;
- not be a political campaign speech, announcement, or endorsement;
- have a real person’s name, not an organization’s, as the byline (two people may share a byline);
- include a sentence at the end with more information about the author(s), disclosing any ties the writer has to organizations or events mentioned in the commentary;
- include contact information — full name, email address, and phone number — for the author(s);
- be exclusive to The Boston Globe.
Email us at NHNews@Globe.com, with COMMENTARY and the topic in the subject line. Due to volume, we can’t personally respond to or publish every submission we receive, but will let you know as soon as possible if your piece has been selected for publication online at Globe.com/NH. All commentary is subject to fact checking and editing for length and clarity.
You can find Globe New Hampshire’s commentary section here. Thanks for reading. We’re looking forward to a robust conversation.
Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com.