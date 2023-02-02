‘Iconic’ 200-pound cement Shrek sculpture is missing in Hatfield, police say

Hatfield Police Department first alerted the public of the unusual disappearance in a Facebook post.

A legendary 200-pound cement Shrek sculpture has gone missing in Hatfield, officials said this week.

A cement sculpture of Shrek went missing from a residence in Hatfield, police said.

“HAVE YOU SEEN ME?!?” the post read, alongside a photo of the scrappy neon green ogre.

The cement Shrek usually sits in the front yard of a residence Mountain Road, police said in the post on Tuesday. The sculpture is well-known among town residents, according to Hatfield Police Officer Monica Lavallee.

“It’s an iconic structure. Everyone who travels the area knows about it,” Lavallee said in telephone interview on Thursday. “The homeowner made it himself.”

There were drag marks in the area the sculpture went missing, but no leads Thursday as to where it went, she said.

“The homeowner is devastated for what he’s lost, and for what the community has lost,” Lavallee said. “He knows what an icon it’s become in the town.”

People were quick to voice their thoughts on the incident in the Facebook post’s comment section.

“I predict this case will have many layers. Like an onion,” one commenter quipped.

Anyone with information about the ogre’s whereabouts should contact the Hatfield police at (413) 247-0323.

“The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely,” police said in the post.





