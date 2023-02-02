Lindsay Clancy, woman accused of strangling her children, remains in hospital but is improving, official says

Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, is facing murder and assault charges in connection with the deaths of her children and is in police custody but she has not been arraigned.

“I don’t know her exact condition, but she is getting better day by day and has been talking to family and friends,” Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in a telephone interview Thursday morning.

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman charged with killing two of her children and seriously injuring a third, who later died, remains in a Boston hospital where she is being treated for injuries suffered after jumping from a window in her home but is physically improving, a law enforcement official said.

Advertisement

A message was sent to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office for comment, and Clancy’s lawyer did not respond to a voicemail or email sent to his office Thursday.

Clancy, whose maiden name is Musgrove, is accused of strangling her 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson, and her infant son, Callan, on Jan. 24. Her husband, Patrick Clancy, called 911 after arriving home shortly after 6 p.m., when he found his children unconscious and that his wife had attempted suicide.

Cora and Dawson Clancy were pronounced dead at a hospital later that night. Callan Clancy died three days later at Boston Children’s hospital, one day after he turned 8 months old.

On Saturday, Patrick Clancy wrote about his achingly painful loss and the deep love and forgiveness he feels for his wife. He asked others to forgive her as well.

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” he wrote. “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for the Clancy children at Holy Family Catholic Church in Duxbury two days after the horrific attack.

The church is opening its doors again on Friday morning at 9 a.m. and will stay open until 8 a.m. Saturday for a period “of quiet reflection and prayer, especially for the Clancy and Musgrove families, the healing of Lindsay Clancy as well as for all in need of comfort, healing and peace at this difficult time,” the church said in a Facebook post.

John Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.