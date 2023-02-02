Three maps that show just how cold New England will be this weekend

These maps show what to expect across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The good news? The extreme temperatures will be short lived. Forecasters anticipate a 24-hour burst of brutal cold before bounce back to about 40 degrees on Sunday.

An arctic front making its way to New England will bring a blast of “dangerous” cold to the region on Friday and Saturday, with below-zero temperatures and windchill expected across the region.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut

In Massachusetts, windchill is expected to dip to at least 30 degrees below zero for most of the state, and it’ll get even colder in areas of high elevation like the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Forecasters said the expected temperatures of minus 5 degrees could be the coldest air in Boston in at least seven years, since temperatures plummeted to minus 9 on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2016.

In Rhode Island, windchill could drop as low as 26 degrees below zero in Providence.

This map shows the lowest windchill temperatures from Friday night through Saturday in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. National Weather Service

Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour in the Boston area, and may reach as high as 50 miles per hour in some parts of the state.

This map shows maximum wind gusts for Friday in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. National Weather Service

New Hampshire and Maine

In New Hampshire and Maine, the windchill will drop to 30 to 50 degrees below zero south of the mountains, the weather service said.

Such temperatures can lead to frostbite within 10 minutes of exposure, forecasters warned.

The minimum apparent temperature — or what the weather will feel like — could drop as low as 37 degrees below zero in Concord and even lower in Northern New Hampshire. It could feel as cold as 101 degrees below zero at the summit of Mount Washington, forecasters said.

This map shows the minimum apparent temperature in New Hampshire and Maine on Friday. National Weather Service

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.