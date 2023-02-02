Norwood gathering to celebrate the life of Tyler Lawrence, 13-year-old boy killed in Mattapan

“We moved because I was scared,” Remy Lawrence told the Globe’s Adrian Walker . “And my baby was growing up. And Tyler needed access to quality education that I didn’t have to doubt. . . . Perhaps during this pandemic I wouldn’t have to worry about whether his teachers would show up today. That’s why.”

Lawrence was an eighth-grade student at the Dr. Philip O. Coakley Middle School, having moved to the town from Boston with his mother, Remy Lawrence, during the COVID-19 pandemic, relatives have said.

The life of Tyler J. Lawrence, the 13-year-old boy shot to death in Mattapan, will be celebrated in Norwood where he lived with his mother and attended the town’s middle school, according to social media postings and officials.

This Sunday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., a celebration of the teenager’s life will be held at the Revent Space in the Rama Center on Washington Street in Norwood.

“Please join us as we come together to pay our respects and give our deepest condolences to the mother and family of Tyler Lawrence,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “Feel free to come with gifts, cards, a funny memory or story to help support and uplift the Lawrence family during this time.”

The announcement continued: “So that we do not overwhelm the family or cause any hazards, we ask that visitors come in, pay their respects with a few short words and safely exit the building.”

Organizers include Margo Fraczek, principal of the Coakley, Norwood Police School Resource Officer Geoffrey Baguma who is assigned to the Coakley, Friends of Norwood Schools, Progress Norwood and Black Norwood, according to the Facebook posting.

Lawrence was mentored through the Big Brother Big Sister program, the Paul Robeson Institute for Positive Self-Development and the No Books No Ball in Boston last summer given his love for basketball, according to those organizations and relatives.

“He’s not a kid who would seek out that kind of violence. You’re talking about a 13-year-old kid who didn’t have a street demeanor, a street personality,’' Anthony Richards Sr., founder of No Books No Ball told the Globe this week. “He was a young, innocent 13 year old.”

Lawrence was murdered while walking in the 100 block of Babson Street last Sunday around 11:30 a.m. after leaving his grandparents’ house on a neighboring street about 10 minutes earlier, relatives told the Globe’s Adrian Walker.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Both Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox have said the murder of Lawrence was a targeted killing, a declaration that has frustrated his family and friends who are adamant he gave no one a reason to want him dead.

”It was certainly intentional,” Cox said on Tuesday after a ribbon cutting for a new East Boston police station. “There’s a randomness to some things. That didn’t seem random -- it was intentional. As opposed to random bullets flying through windows, accidental things like that, it was targeted in that way.”

The investigation is active and ongoing, a police department spokesman said Thursday.

Information from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com.