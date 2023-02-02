Pedestrian seriously injured after car slams into telephone pole in Needham, police say

“Responding officers found a pedestrian with serious injuries and began rendering aid,” Needham Police Department said in a statement.

At around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of the crash on Great Plain Avenue near the intersection of Rivard Road, authorities said.

A car slammed into a telephone pole and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday in Needham, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, the statement said. The driver of the vehicle, a white 2017 Toyota RAV4, remained on scene and was later taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Needham police are investigating the crash with assistance from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the statement said.

