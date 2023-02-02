Police interview witnesses after grandfather dies following fight at middle school basketball game in Vermont

An autopsy was performed on Giroux and the cause of manner of his death were listed as “pending further investigation,” including toxicology testing and ongoing work by detectives assigned to the case, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, Vt., had been involved in the fight and was on his way home from the game when he pulled over and called first responders who found him in his car and took him by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center where he died, according to Vermont State Police.

Vermont State Police said investigators have been interviewing witnesses and reviewing video of a wild melee that broke out at a middle school boys’ basketball game on Tuesday as they investigate the death of a man who was involved in the brawl.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Doug DiSabito, Vermont State’s Attorney in Grand Isle County, said in a phone interview Thursday.

DiSabito said it was “still too early to say” whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Vermont Police Police have been interviewing people who witnessed the melee and reviewing video footage of the incident, which took place at a middle school boys’ basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans, “to determine exactly what happened and what started it,” he said.

“When you go to a game...spectators are there to spectate, not to engage in violence,” DiSabito said. “Anybody who engages in that kind of activity potentially is committing disorderly conduct, which is prohibited in the state of Vermont.”

Vermont State Police said troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center at 6:56 p.m. for a report of “a large fight involving multiple spectators” during the middle school basketball game.

“The melee ended before troopers arrived on scene, and some participants had departed the school,” Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Rachel St. Hilaire of St. Albans, Vt. had attended her daughter’s basketball game at Alburgh Community Education Center and left just before the fight broke out.

“I luckily took my kids, and two of my daughters teammates home right before this happened,” St. Hilaire said.

St. Hilaire said many of her daughter’s teammates were still there when the fight started. They told her and her daughter that someone deployed pepper spray during the fracas, which made it difficult for them to breathe.

“They were sending my daughter frantic messages and the video at the time of the incident,” St. Hilaire said.

St. Hilaire said her daughter’s basketball was postponed the day after the brawl.

“I just pray they allow us to continue to watch in person games,” she said. “They postponed yesterday. Very sad for these kids.”

After the fight, school officials released statements condemning the violence.

Bill Kimball, the superintendent of the Maple Run Unified School District, which includes St. Albans, said the whole community was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Giroux.

“We extend our condolences and sympathies to his family and friends,” Kimball said in a statement Wednesday. “Since our students observed the altercation, we are working in the next days to support our students and families in dealing with the consequences of the altercation and Mr. Giroux’s death.”

“The Maple Run Unified School District condemns the violence that occurred during the basketball game. We expect better from our communities. Fighting and violence are wholly inconsistent with the behaviors we encourage and support. We always seek to foster a positive learning environment in school and at school events for our students. The tragic events that preceded Mr. Giroux’s death have caused our schools to evaluate school programs and community involvement.”

Kimball also made a point to mention a “recent spate of spectator misconduct at school sporting events throughout Vermont” that he found to be “concerning.”

“We urge the Agency of Education and the Vermont Principals Association to give consideration as to how best to respond to misbehavior by spectators and to act decisively to limit the harm that can be caused to students or other attendees,” Kimball said in the statement.

A GoFundme fundraiser was recently launched by Giroux’s daughter-in-law to help cover the costs of his funeral.

“We have lost our glue,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “A husband, a son, a father, a grandfather, and a friend. It was very unexpected, we were not prepared to lose him. Our family is not one to ask for help, but Russell was the provider for his household. All proceeds will be going towards the funeral and unexpected expenses the family will have. At this time we appreciate any help that is given.”

As of Thursday afternoon, $1,910 had been raised.













