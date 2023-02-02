Second person charged in connection with fatal shooting of Methuen man

A second person has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Methuen man earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Kelvin Francisco-Perez, 22, of Lawrence, was arrested Wednesday while awaiting a flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney’s office.
Francisco-Perez is facing charges of accessory after the fact (murder) and accessory after the fact (armed robbery), the statement said.
The charges relate to the fatal shooting of Carlos Bello, who was shot Sunday in Methuen and later died of his injuries at Lawrence General Hospital, officials said.
A 17-year-old Adrian Isabel was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting, the statement said. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Lawrence District Court and is being held without bail, officials said.
Officials will begin the process of extraditing Francisco-Perez from New York in the coming days, the statement said.
