Second person charged in connection with fatal shooting of Methuen man

A second person has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Methuen man earlier this week, officials said Thursday.

Kelvin Francisco-Perez, 22, of Lawrence, was arrested Wednesday while awaiting a flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Francisco-Perez is facing charges of accessory after the fact (murder) and accessory after the fact (armed robbery), the statement said.