A simple lemonade stand? That was never her style.

It was never going to be a regular lemonade stand.

Mariana Silva-Buck, an entrepreneur with a marketing background, moved to the US 18 years ago from Brazil. She knew what it was like to start a company from the ground up, to run the development side of major nonprofits, and attract investors. So when her young daughter, Sofia, asked if they could make lemonade to sell, Silva-Buck looked at out the window to the end of the driveway of their dead-end street and knew that it just wouldn’t do.

”Normal people would bring a jug of lemonade with a few cups outside and call it a day,” she said on a call recently. “No, not me. I couldn’t do it the simple way.”

She bottled lemonade with custom labels and traveled to various farmer’s markets to hand out samples. Months later, they began receiving invitations to bring their experiment to various events — including one at the Brazilian Consulate in Boston where her young daughter was honored as the youngest Brazilian entrepreneur in the state.

”We didn’t even have a full recipe yet when that happened,” Silva-Buck said. “But it was the ultimate immigrant mom moment for me. I thought: This is like the movies. I’m the American mother of my dreams.”

Three flavors of Mariana Silva-Buck’s Little Maven Lemonade are in the refrigerated case at Hope & Main Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Since then, the two moved to Rhode Island and Silva-Buck started reimagining what she originally thought was a hobby as more of a business. Nearly three years later, Silva-Buck’s bottled lemonade Little Maven can be found in stores from New England to California. Her flavors include the “Original,” which is the classic American recipe, the “Unicorn” recipe with Butterfly Pea flowers from Thailand, and the “Amazonia,” which puts Brazilian Tahiti limes in the spotlight.

She’s in conversations with a major retail chain to place her bottled multicultural lemonade in stores. Boston Children’s Hospital recently stocked their fridges with the drinks. Bartenders are using the “Unicorn” lemonade in speciality cocktails.

Silva-Buck is now looking to strengthen the message of the brand, which plays into her marketing background. She is one of the contestants in the fifth season of The Blox by BetaBlox, an entrepreneurship competition reality show — which you can watch on Facebook or in their app — created by MTV’s “The Challenge” star Wes Bergmann. (Teaser: Out of 60 contestants, Silva-Buck placed No. 8.)

The constant pitching challenged Silva-Buck’s brand, and she returned home from Kansas City, ready to strengthen the message in her mission. This year, Silva-Buck will begin using Little Maven to share immigrant stories in America.

”I’ve been here for 18 years and know everyone’s immigration story is very different,” Silva-Buck said. “More recently, we’ve heard so many negative connotations around immigration. I’ve received messages telling me to ‘go back to my country’ from people I know. I want to use the lemonade as the product in the middle of this mission that says ‘stop pushing us down.’”

She added, “If I just wanted to sell a product, then I would just use the transactional approach. But this company was always going to be more than that.”

