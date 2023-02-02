Tell us your thoughts about the incoming cold

Ahead of the two-day cold snap, several warming centers have also been opened across Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency in the city of Boston for Friday through Saturday as the area is expected to experience wind chills below zero.

After a warmer than normal January, the first weekend of February is expected to be brutally cold.

Now that we’re about halfway through winter, what do you think about the extreme cold temperatures that are moving in?

Here’s what readers have to say:

“I have relatives in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. It routinely gets down to -20 to -35 degrees below zero, with windchills -30 to -50 degrees below zero for weeks at a time. It’s no big deal to them, they just bundle up and get on with their lives. What we are due to experience this weekend is a like a winter warm up to them!”-Susan V. from Peabody

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.