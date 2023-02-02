Tell us your thoughts about the incoming cold

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated February 2, 2023, 49 minutes ago
A cold first day of February in Boston on Tremont Street had steam rising on street.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

After a warmer than normal January, the first weekend of February is expected to be brutally cold.

On Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency in the city of Boston for Friday through Saturday as the area is expected to experience wind chills below zero.

Ahead of the two-day cold snap, several warming centers have also been opened across Massachusetts.

Now that we’re about halfway through winter, what do you think about the extreme cold temperatures that are moving in?

Are you prepared? Let us know in the form below:

Here’s what readers have to say:

“I have relatives in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. It routinely gets down to -20 to -35 degrees below zero, with windchills -30 to -50 degrees below zero for weeks at a time. It’s no big deal to them, they just bundle up and get on with their lives. What we are due to experience this weekend is a like a winter warm up to them!”-Susan V. from Peabody

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

