With severe cold coming, what you need to know about preventing pipes from freezing in your home

Are there any prevention tools available?

Here’s a quick primer on preventing pipes from freezing, and what to do if they freeze amid the cold snap despite your best efforts.

With subzero temperatures expected to envelop the region Friday night into Saturday, Massachusetts residents should brace for the possibility of pipes freezing in their homes.

Yes. Writing previously in The Boston Globe, general contractor Rob Robillard said there are two types of pipe-freeze protection cables on the market: self-regulating and constant wattage.

Constant-wattage cables, Robillard wrote, are designed to maintain a higher temperature and generally turn on when the surface of the pipe dips to 40 degrees.

Advertisement

“Self-regulating heat cable has a special conductive core between two internal bus wires,” Robillard wrote wrote. “The heating cable will increase its wattage per lineal foot in response to the cold. Smart, right?”

Absolutely. And Robillard said it’s important to install self-regulating cables on the bottom of the pipe, and to wrap the heat cable with pipe insulation to increase the cable’s efficiency and help prevent heat loss.

“Use aluminum-foil tape to cover and attach the heating cable to the pipe,” Robillard wrote. “Installing a heat-tracing system is not only cheap insurance, but it is a proactive and cost-effective way to protect your investment.”

He wrote in a separate column that disconnecting garden hoses, wrapping exposed pipes with insulating sleeves, and sealing foundation cracks that let in Arctic air all help.

What else can you use to keep pipes warm?

On its website, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says newspapers (one of your old Boston Globe editions, perhaps?) can also do the trick.

“Wrap pipes in insulation or layers of newspapers covered in plastic to prevent them from freezing,” the agency says. “Let a trickle of warm water run from a faucet to keep water moving through your pipes.”

Advertisement

Should you turn the heat up?

Keep the heat set to “at least 68 or 70,” said Carl Jonasson, owner of C.H. Jonasson Corp., a Needham-based plumbing, heating, and air conditioning contractor.

“It really takes more than a day [of extreme cold] to really cause a problem, unless you’ve got a draft against the pipe,” Jonasson said in a brief phone interview Thursday. “We may just slide through this [storm] anyway.”

But what if the pipes freeze? Then what?

Public safety officials advise you to call a plumber right away, but if you can’t reach a pro and instead take matters into your own hands, one tool to avoid using under any circumstances is a blowtorch, Boston fire officials have said.

Instead of a blowtorch, officials have said, residents should treat frozen pipes with a hair dryer.

Meanwhile MEMA says on its website that residents should “never use” an open flame to thaw pipes.

“If your pipes freeze, open all faucets all the way, remove any insulation, and heat the frozen pipe with a hair dryer or wrap with towels soaked in hot water,” the site says. “Never use an open flame to thaw pipes.”

An electric heating pad can also work, officials have said.

Also, be careful with other heating devices in the house during a deep freeze

“It’s important to keep space heaters at least three feet from curtains, bedding, and anything else that can burn,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in a statement Thursday from the Department of Fire Services.

Advertisement

“Plug them directly into a wall socket, not an extension cord or a power strip, and remember that they’re intended for temporary use,” Ostroskey said. “Always turn a space heater off when you leave the room or go to sleep.”

The DFS also advised residents Thursday to exercise caution with fireplaces, wood stoves, and pellet stoves.

“Open the dampener before lighting a fire; use only dry, seasoned wood; don’t use flammable liquids to start the fire; and keep a three-foot ‘circle of safety’ around the fireplace or stove free of anything that can burn,” the DFS said. “Shovel ashes from the stove or fireplace into a metal bucket with a metal lid and place it outside on the ground away from the building – not in the trash.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.