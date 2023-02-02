College enrollment stabilizing after years of steep declines, data show

The report, a closely-watched indicator of sector-wide trends, suggests the stunning loss of students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is abating. Declines in undergraduate enrollment began to stabilize last fall, contracting by just 0.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021. With more than 3,600 institutions captured in the data, the new numbers are an improvement from earlier estimates that relied on fewer schools.

An influx of freshmen in the fall has helped narrow enrollment declines at colleges and universities across the country, but the total head count for all of higher education was still 5.8 percent below 2019 levels, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report released Thursday.

First-year undergraduate enrollment was a bright spot, as schools nationwide gained 97,000 freshmen, an increase of 4.3 percent over the prior year. Still, freshman enrollment is down by 150,000 students compared to 2019.

Nevertheless, Doug Shapiro, the research center’s executive director, said the uptick in freshmen is a promising sign for higher education after double-digit declines.

‘’It’s very encouraging to start seeing signs of a recovery here, even though there’s still a long way to go before freshmen classes return to their 2019 levels,’’ Shapiro said on a call with reporters Wednesday. ‘’There are a lot of recent high school graduates and older students who might have been putting off entering college during the pandemic.’’

Community colleges witnessed the largest growth in first-year students, with a 6 percent year-over-year increase, followed by public four-year colleges that saw head counts rise by 3.9 percent. Shapiro said dual-enrollment programs, which let high school students take college classes, fueled the rise at community colleges. Meanwhile, freshman enrollment fell by about 2 percent at highly selective public and private four-year institutions.

Undergraduate enrollment was essentially flat at highly selective state flagships with less than one percent growth, while highly selective private nonprofits posted a 2.8 percent increase in students, according to the report.

Enrollment diverged across racial and ethnic groups. Head counts for Hispanic and Asian undergrads rose 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. White undergrads accounted for the steepest decline at 3.6 percent, followed by Black students at 1.9 percent and Native American students at 1.6 percent. Still, a 6.9 percent increase in Native American freshmen and 0.3 percent growth in Black first-year students may indicate the early stages of a turnaround.

Women continued their decline in undergraduate enrollment, down 1.5 percent compared to the fall of 2021, while men began to stabilize with 0.2 percent growth.

All regions of the country showed improvement, according to the report. The Northeast and Midwest posted smaller declines in undergraduates, down 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, than in fall 2021. Enrollment was essentially flat in the West and South, where head counts grew by less than one percent.

‘’The numbers of high school graduates are declining ... and that will affect coming enrollment across the country,’’ Shapiro said. ‘’The demographic trends are clearly differentiated by region and the Northeast and Midwest are seeing those declines start sooner than the rest of the country.’’

In the greater Washington region, the district posted a 3.9 percent growth in undergraduates and a 5.5 percent increase in total enrollment. Virginia witnessed an increase of 0.3 percent in undergrads and 0.4 percent growth in total enrollment. Maryland, however, posted a 4.4 percent decline in undergrads and a 4.5 percent dip in total head counts.

The top five majors at four-year institutions were business, liberal arts, health professions, biological sciences, and engineering. Of them, only business saw a rise in enrollment, up 1.2 percent in the fall compared to the prior year. Computer and information sciences jumped in popularity, attracting 54,000 more students or a 10 percent gain in fall 2022.

After two consecutive years of strong growth, graduate enrollment has started to wane and fell by 1.2 percent in fall 2022.

Three of the five most popular graduate programs logged lower head counts in the fall. Health professions programs, such as nursing, slipped for the first time since fall 2017, down 1.6 percent. Business and education programs are also losing steam, with declines of 5.3 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. Much like undergrad, computer science graduate programs grew by double-digits, up 18 percent nationally.

‘’It stands to reason that the labor market and job outlook for computer science skills has been continually strong and growing, despite the most recent layoff of the last month or two,’’ Shapiro said.