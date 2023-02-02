Police say ‘active shooter situation’ happening in Oregon

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Police were searching for a shooter Thursday afternoon in the city of Hood River, Oregon, putting schools and businesses on lockdown and warning residents to stay indoors.

Officers were evacuating residents from the area around a Dairy Queen, the The Hood River Police Department said. It said on Facebook at about 12:40 p.m. the situation was happening “right now” and that updates would follow. The Dairy Queen is near several large stores, including a Walmart and a supermarket.

An employee at the Dairy Queen told KGW-TV by phone that the restaurant was shut down and the area was being evacuated. Staff at the nearby Lone Pine Motel told the television station that police said they were working to locate a shooter. Staff at the Hair & Nail Studio said police told them to lock their doors and stay inside.