Sexual abuse in JROTC programs much higher than previously known, new documents show

In a letter the Pentagon sent in January to a group of senators led by Democrat Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and obtained by the Globe, officials documented 114 allegations over the past decade, nearly double the previously known cases involving abuse of students enrolled in the military-led program. Almost every one of the allegations was substantiated, and all but seven ended with the instructor being removed from the JROTC program, the department said.

“We have a duty to make sure that students who enter the JROTC program are not victims of sexual abuse or enrolled against their will,” Warren said in a statement to the Globe. “The Departments of Defense and Education cannot fully protect students if we only rely on victims reporting predators, and these cases may only be the tip of the iceberg.”

In the other remaining cases, one instructor was cleared of charges, two are in the process of being decertified, two investigations are ongoing, and two instructors died by suicide, according to the Pentagon’s letter.

Warren and Democratic colleagues Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii requested additional information on the JROTC program after a New York Times investigation last year found that 33 instructors had been criminally charged for sexual misconduct involving students. Later in 2022, officials told congressional investigators there were at least 60 allegations of sexual abuse or harassment of students by instructors in the last five years, of which 58 were substantiated.

The Pentagon provided limited information to the senators about the incidents. They were relatively evenly distributed across the service branches. The Air Force program had the most reported allegations, at 38, and the Navy the fewest, at 22. Cases were spread out over the 10-year window, though 2017 had the most incidents reported of any year, at 21. Data was not broken down regionally, by incident type, or by whether criminal charges followed.

In his response, Under Secretary Gilbert Cisneros assured the senators the military takes the issue seriously.

“The department has an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all program participants, to doing right by students and educational community partners, and to providing the support and resources necessary to achieving those ends,” he wrote.

Roughly 500,000 students in 3,400 high schools and middle schools across the country participate in JROTC, a program in which retired and enlisted military personnel train students in a way designed to promote citizenship and responsibility, according to the Department of Defense. There are approximately 7,500 Defense Department-certified military retirees employed by participating school districts each year.

When a report of sexual abuse, harassment, or misconduct comes in, the department said, an instructor’s certification is suspended pending investigation, and in cases that are substantiated or if the subject of the inquiry resigns during the investigation, they are removed and barred from serving as a JROTC instructor again.

The senators also asked the US Department of Education for details on harassment cases in JROTC programs, but received much sparser information. The department said it had records of only three instances of sexual misconduct-related complaints filed under Title IX of US civil rights law in JROTC programs over the last 10 years. Despite having oversight of such incidents through Title IX, the Education Department said it had no formal process for reporting misconduct in JROTC programs.

The Pentagon letter also indicated the responses to allegations varied by military branch; the Navy Department, for example, said in the letter that “there is currently no specific policy to address Adult Sexual Misconduct (ASM) within the Navy JROTC program.”

But the senators’ concerns about JROTC are not limited to the instances of sexual abuse. On Wednesday, Warren, Hirono, Ron Wyden of Oregon, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont requested additional information from the two departments, following up on another New York Times story in December that questioned whether the program is being forced on students by school districts.

The senators asked if students are being pressured or forced into participating in JROTC programs, questioning whether imposing the military practices could be discriminatory, given that a high percentage of JROTC participants are from communities of color.

“JROTC uniform standards largely reflect those of the military services, and members of our all-volunteer military force are aware when they choose to serve that they will have to meet these standards,” the senators wrote. “But students conscripted into JROTC have no such choice.”

The letter sent Wednesday lays out a new set of questions for the departments, including whether the program is voluntary and if there are policies barring schools from making it mandatory, and requested responses within two weeks.

Neither the Pentagon nor the Department of Education immediately responded to request for comment on the new inquiry.

Warren, Blumenthal, and Hirono are all members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which oversees the military. Warren is also expected to become chair of the panel’s Personnel Subcommittee, which would have particular jurisdiction, according to Politico, while Sanders is the new chair of the Senate committee that has oversight over the Department of Education.

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talkopan.