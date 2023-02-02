Celtics’ Jaylen Brown named a reserve on All-Star team

NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City will have an unmistakably green hue. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on Thursday was named one of seven Eastern Conference reserves for the Feb. 19 exhibition game.

He will be joined by forward Jayson Tatum, who was voted in as a starter last week for the first time, as well as coach Joe Mazzulla and the rest of the staff, who secured their slots when the Celtics locked up the best record in the NBA prior to Sunday’s cutoff date.