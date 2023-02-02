Celtics’ Jaylen Brown named a reserve on All-Star team

NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City will have an unmistakably green hue. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on Thursday was named one of seven Eastern Conference reserves for the Feb. 19 exhibition game.
He will be joined by forward Jayson Tatum, who was voted in as a starter last week for the first time, as well as coach Joe Mazzulla and the rest of the staff, who secured their slots when the Celtics locked up the best record in the NBA prior to Sunday’s cutoff date.
Brown is averaging 27 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season, shooting a career-high 49.1 percent from the field. He also was named an All-Star reserve during the 2020-21 season.
Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their squads prior to the game, unlike in recent years, when the draft was televised about a week in advance. Mazzulla will coach the team captained by Antetokounmpo.
